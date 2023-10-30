InfoBionic Enters into a Know-How Agreement with Mayo Clinic to Enhance Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

AI meets ECG to offer tailored insights for patients and clinicians, optimizing the path from hospital to home. InfoBionic CEO, Stuart Long, emphasizes their commitment to advanced remote monitoring, reducing costs, and improving patient outcomes.
BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoBionic, a digital health company providing AI-powered diagnostic remote patient monitoring solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Mayo Clinic to incorporate its extensive know-how in cardiac patient monitoring, AI-ECG, and virtual telemetry to optimize and build upon its existing monitoring platform.
The collaboration aims to enhance InfoBionic's current proprietary AI algorithms and analytics capabilities to provide more personalized and predictive insights to both patients and clinicians. In addition, the agreement will help augment current development efforts in virtual cardiac telemetry to enable a seamless cardiac monitoring continuum of care from hospital to home.
"This agreement represents our enduring commitment to delivering the most advanced remote monitoring solutions available and continuing our history of industry-leading quality in remote ECG monitoring for caregivers and their patients," says Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic.
Healthcare teams can leverage advanced cardiac monitoring analytics and AI-powered insights to deliver improvements in care, like earlier discharges from the inpatient setting, lower readmissions, reduced costs and clinical burden associated with cardiac monitoring, optimized virtual cardiac care, and enhanced healthcare equity.
"Our reputation of integrating existing clinical workflows with more sophisticated arrhythmia analysis will gain greater momentum as we bring our new vision for virtual telemetry to fruition. This collaboration from day one has been instrumental in enabling us to drive the best possible care and outcomes for patients, wherever they are in their journey," says Long.
InfoBionic's digital technology has transformed the efficiency and economics of cardiac remote patient monitoring. The company's vision for its recently FDA approved third-generation platform, the MoMe® ARC platform, is to remove the roadblocks hindering virtual and remote diagnosis and decision-making. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs has had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices, and mobile technology and brings specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. Visit https://InfoBionic.com/.
