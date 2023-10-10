InfoBionic Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for its Next Generation MoMe® ARC Solution

MoMe®‥ARC is a solution that includes a 4-in-1 Gateway device that seamlessly transitions between 2-day in addition to Extended Holter tests, Event and MCT modes remotely, streamlining patient monitoring time and minimizing delays Tweet this

This next generation device builds on the market success of innovative MoMe® Kardia II by providing a decoupled 2-channel – 6-Lead Sensor. Added foundational technologies make the device capable of connecting to other Bluetooth enabled health monitoring devices. K230265 is cleared for use under Product Code DSI - Arrhythmia Detector and Alarm (Including ST-Segment Measurement and Alarm). The ECG data is transmitted in near-real time and analyzed by the MoMe®‥software platform via a suite of robust server-based algorithms; and when indicated, data identified by these algorithms is flagged for clinician review. MoMe®‥ARC requires no patient intervention to capture or analyze data, however it does provide a patient event trigger and symptom description selection through a new screen similar to that of a smart watch.

InfoBionic expects to begin shipping the new generation MoMe®‥ARC Device in Q4 2023.

About InfoBionic

InfoBionic's digital technology has transformed the efficiency and economics of cardiac remote patient monitoring. The company's MoMe ARC platform vision is to remove the roadblocks hindering remote diagnosis and decision-making. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs have had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices, and mobile technology and bring specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. Visit https://InfoBionic.com/.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JoTo PR, 727-777-5140, [email protected], www.JoToPR.com

SOURCE InfoBionic