InfoBionic Secures Series D Funding to Catalyze Growth of its New MoMe® ARC Virtual Telemetry Solution

InfoBionic, the virtual telemetry company focused on efficiency and economics of cardiac remote patient monitoring, announces initial closing of Series D funding to support continued commercial expansion of its MoMe® ARC system for remote, wireless monitoring and diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmias. The financing round includes participation by Security International Investments (SII), Mayo Clinic and Excel Venture Management.

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoBionic, a digital health company focused on virtual telemetry and cardiac remote patient monitoring, announces the initial closing of its Series D financing round to support continued domestic growth and international expansion of its newly FDA approved MoMe® ARC system for virtual telemetry and remote wireless monitoring and detection of cardiac arrhythmias. "We're very proud of our role in the evolving transformation of virtual telemetry for remote cardiac monitoring and we are excited at the prospects of what we can accomplish in this next phase of virtual care," said Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic, the leading digital health company that created the MoMe® ARC remote cardiac monitoring platform. The series D funding round includes participation by Security International Investments (SII), Mayo Clinic and Excel Venture Management while distinguished existing investors like Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA (Zaffre Investments), Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and Safeguard Scientifics remain actively involved. "We are pleased by the completion of this latest round which was based on the strong market traction of our proprietary MoMe® Kardia system," noted Long.

"Through collaborations with great minds in medicine and technology we remain committed to doing things better to improve patient outcomes while making it easier and more efficient for the many providers that care for those patients," says Long.

About InfoBionic

InfoBionic's digital technology has transformed the efficiency and economics of cardiac remote patient monitoring. The company's vision for its recently FDA approved third-generation platform MoMe® ARC platform is to remove the roadblocks hindering virtual and remote diagnosis and decision-making. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs have had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices, and mobile technology and bring specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. Visit https://InfoBionic.com/.

About MoMe® ARC

The company's flagship product, the MoMe® ARC 4-in1 monitor, its 3rd Generation remote ECG monitoring device paired with their inaugural Bluetooth diagnostic 6-lead sensor is designed to aid physicians in their diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmias in patients with a demonstrated need for cardiac monitoring. Now delivering both the convenience of a patch-type sensor and quality of a wire-based system, InfoBionic continues to be a leader the industry and has been recognized as the gold standard in remote ECG quality with its unique capability to offer true full disclosure, heartbeat-to-heartbeat data over the Cloud, allowing doctors 24/7 near real-time access to hospital telemetry-level data, and rapid diagnosis. MoMe® ARC is not intended for use as an emergency medical response system.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE InfoBionic