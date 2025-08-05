InfoBionic.Ai Announces FDA Clearance of its MoMe ARC® Patch, Ushering in the Next Era of Remote Cardiac Monitoring

"The MoMe ARC® Patch is more than just a device. It's a strategic milestone" — Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic.Ai Post this

"The MoMe ARC® Patch is more than just a device. It's a strategic milestone," said Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic.Ai. "It reflects our long-term vision for a modular, intelligent monitoring platform that quickly delivers AI-informed, clinical-grade ECG data to providers, enabling them to provide better care to patients."

Designed for Simplicity, Built for Adherence

The MoMe ARC® Patch offers the same continuous, high-quality, state-of-the-art, near-real-time ECG monitoring services while giving the physician the ability to customize the configuration of the MoMe ARC® system to fit the needs of the individual patient to maximize patient care and outcomes. Use of the MoMe ARC® Patch can dramatically lessen the setup burden for practice staff and reduce required patient interaction with the MoMe ARC® system. Its flexible materials maximize patient comfort and adherence, and its extended battery life allows patients to wear the patch for extended periods without charging the sensor, while still maintaining connectivity for near-real-time analysis of ECG.

Part of a Broader Vision for Innovative, AI-Driven Care

With this launch, InfoBionic.Ai continues to build on its MoMe ARC® vision: a scalable, AI-enabled solution that meets patients where they are—whether in the hospital, at home, or on the go. The MoMe ARC® remains the intelligent core of the system, providing AI-enhanced data analysis and seamless integration with a growing suite of sensors, including the original 6-lead configuration and now the 1-lead patch configuration.

"This product evolution reflects our belief that innovation should never come at the cost of clinical accuracy," said Long. "We're empowering providers with more flexible options while delivering consistent, trusted data that can drive smarter decisions and better outcomes."

About InfoBionic.Ai

InfoBionic.Ai's digital technology has transformed the efficiency and economics of cardiac remote patient monitoring. The company's vision for its FDA-cleared third-generation platform, the MoMe ARC®, is to remove the roadblocks hindering virtual and remote diagnosis and decision-making. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs has had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices, and mobile technology, and brings specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. Visit http://www.infobionic.ai.

