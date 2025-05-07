Infobionic.AI CEO Saved by Cardiac Monitoring Tech: Launches National Awareness Campaign

"This is bigger than one person's story. It's about changing how we think about preventative care, so fewer lives are lost to undetected conditions." — Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic.Ai. Post this

Detecting a Hidden Arrhythmia: The Device That Changed Everything

Stuart Long had always believed his rigorous training and healthy lifestyle placed him among the least likely to encounter serious cardiac issues. But subtle discomfort during a workout unraveled that misconception. "It's not something you expect when you're in peak physical shape," says Long. Luckily, he had access to the MoMe ARC® system, a clinically precise cardiac monitoring platform his team had spent years perfecting. Within moments, the device detected the arrhythmia undetectable by his smartwatch, prompting an immediate intervention that, quite literally, saved his life.

The Reality of Wearables' Limitations

The scary truth? Consumer wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers, despite their growing popularity and FDA-clearance for screening, simply aren't equipped for diagnostic-level insights. These devices rely on photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, which often miss subtle or intermittent irregularities in heart activity. "Most wearables give you a partial picture, at best," explains Long. "They're built for lifestyle monitoring, not for catching life-threatening conditions." A recent Apple study reinforces this, showing that only 34% of users with irregular pulse notifications actually had AFib. (4) The rest? False alarms or missed diagnoses.

Infobionic's technology, on the other hand, sets a new standard. It captures every heartbeat, with full-disclosure ECG monitoring that doesn't compress or sample data. This 100% near real-time visibility ensures deadly conditions like Long's can no longer hide in the gaps.

The Overlooked Risk of Cardiac Stress in Athletes

Long's story isn't just a fluke; it's a warning. Atrial fibrillation (AFib), responsible for doubling the risk of strokes and increasing mortality, remains undiagnosed in millions of Americans. Alarmingly, it's an especially high-risk condition for endurance athletes. While regular exercise is good for the heart, the repetitive strain of long-term high-intensity training can amplify cardiac stress. Athletes often experience structural changes, including scarring and enlargement of the heart's atria, which increase their risk of arrhythmias.

"The problem is, as athletes, we chalk up fatigue or irregularities to overtraining," says Long. "But sometimes, it's your heart sending a warning signal." Without clinical-grade tools like, millions of those signals go unseen and untreated.

Empowering Early Detection Through Innovation

MoMe ARC® was designed to directly address these blind spots. Unlike devices like that screen for heart rate patterns using limited algorithms, this industry-defining platform provides diagnostic-grade data. It continuously streams full ECG waveforms, enabling clinicians to detect patterns or irregularities other systems might miss. Beyond detection, it expedites action with automated alerts, customizable thresholds, and direct communications to medical teams.

"This isn't just another device," Long asserts. "It's a game-changer for preventative cardiac care."

For someone like Long, it meant knowing when to act and having something no smartwatch has managed to offer yet: peace of mind backed by clinical precision.

Saving Lives Through Smarter Cardiac Monitoring Tools

Long's transformative experience is more than a personal achievement—it serves as a powerful call to action.Today, he's on a mission to ensure more Americans have access to life-saving tools like the MoMe ARC®. Through InfoBionic.AI's new national awareness campaign, the company is challenging outdated perceptions around cardiac health and exposing the significant gaps in current monitoring technologies.

"This is bigger than one person's story," Long says. "It's about changing how we think about preventative care, so fewer lives are lost to undetected conditions."

