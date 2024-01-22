Infocepts CEO Shashank Garg Named Among 2023 Top 50 Consulting Firm CEOs

Shashank's Influential Leadership and Dedication to Excellence in Data & AI Earns him the Spot.
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infocepts, a renowned leader in Data & AI solutions, proudly announced that its CEO and Co-Founder, Shashank Garg, has been honored as one of the Top 50 Consulting Firm CEOs of 2023 by The Consulting Report. This prestigious recognition not only highlights Mr. Garg's exceptional leadership but also underscores Infocepts' influential role and innovative contributions in the Data and AI space.
The Consulting Report, a leading publication focused on the consulting industry, annually honors top CEOs for their transformative impact, strategic leadership, client satisfaction, and industry influence. These recognized leaders excel in delivering innovative strategies and deep industry expertise, guiding clients through complex business challenges.
"I am deeply honored to be recognized among the elite in the consulting industry. This accolade reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Infocepts, who are committed to driving data-powered business transformation for our clients worldwide," said Shashank Garg. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my team at Infocepts for their unwavering commitment to excellence and our valued clients for their trust and support," he added.
Shashank Garg's inclusion in this list is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the consulting field and the significant advancements Infocepts has achieved under his leadership. For over two decades, Infocepts has been at the forefront of bridging the gap between business and analytics. The company has been instrumental in uncovering the hidden potential within its clients' data, enabling better decision-making, and driving their business growth.
About Infocepts:
Infocepts is a data solutions firm that enables improved business results through more effective use of data, AI & user-friendly analytics. We partner with our clients to resolve the most common & complex challenges standing in their way of using data to strengthen business decisions.
For more information, visit: http://www.infocepts.ai or @Infocepts
Media Contact
Ambar Gosavi, Infocepts, 7083888001, [email protected], https://www.infocepts.ai/
SOURCE Infocepts
Share this article