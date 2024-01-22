Infocepts CEO Shashank Garg Named Among 2023 Top 50 Consulting Firm CEOs

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among the elite in the consulting industry. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our valued clients for their trust and support, and to my team at Infocepts for their unwavering commitment to excellence" - Shashank Garg, Co-founder & CEO, Infocepts Post this

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among the elite in the consulting industry. This accolade reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Infocepts, who are committed to driving data-powered business transformation for our clients worldwide," said Shashank Garg. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my team at Infocepts for their unwavering commitment to excellence and our valued clients for their trust and support," he added.

Shashank Garg's inclusion in this list is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the consulting field and the significant advancements Infocepts has achieved under his leadership. For over two decades, Infocepts has been at the forefront of bridging the gap between business and analytics. The company has been instrumental in uncovering the hidden potential within its clients' data, enabling better decision-making, and driving their business growth.

About Infocepts:

Infocepts is a data solutions firm that enables improved business results through more effective use of data, AI & user-friendly analytics. We partner with our clients to resolve the most common & complex challenges standing in their way of using data to strengthen business decisions.

