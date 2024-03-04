Infocepts Named Most Visionary Data & AI Firm at the Corporate Vision AI Awards

"Infocepts has demonstrated a visionary approach in navigating the data & AI landscape, evidenced by supporting over 380k business users worldwide & spearheading 12k successful initiatives that have collectively saved clients over $180 million," said Sofi Parry, Senior Editor at Corporate Vision. Post this

"We are immensely proud to be recognized by Corporate Vision," expressed Shashank Garg, CEO & Co-founder of Infocepts. "Our mission at Infocepts is to lead the way in technology innovation, harnessing the power of data and AI to foster transformative change for our clients. This accolade serves as a testament to our team's hard work, expertise, and dedication."

Infocepts stands out for its comprehensive array of products and services designed to empower business and data leaders. Their solutions facilitate accelerated business growth by blending cutting-edge technology with expert guidance and support, helping leaders tackle complex challenges and embrace data-driven decision-making for strategic advancement.

The company's innovative, proprietary solutions, tailored to meet the specific needs of clients across various global industries, include the fully managed AI platform DiscoverYai, the intelligent analytics tool Decision360, and the AI-driven workforce insights platform Employee360. Furthermore, Infocepts is proficient in a wide array of specialties such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Strategy, Data Modernization, Data Science, Enterprise Analytics, Business Process Services, and more.

Sofi Parry, Senior Editor at Corporate Vision News, highlighted, "Infocepts has demonstrated a visionary approach in navigating the data and AI landscapes, evidenced by supporting over 380k business users worldwide and spearheading around 12k successful initiatives that have collectively saved clients over $180 million. With over two decades of experience, Infocepts' remarkable achievements and its significant impact within the industry make it a deserving recipient of this award".

Infocepts is a data solutions firm that enables improved business results through more effective use of data, AI & user-friendly analytics.

