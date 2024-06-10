Infocepts Recognized in Everest Group's Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® 2024

Infocepts, a global leader in Data and AI solutions, is thrilled to announce its feature in the Everest Group's Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the year 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores Infocepts' continuous dedication to innovation and excellence in delivering advanced analytics and AI-driven solutions to its global clientele.

McLean, Va., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infocepts, a global leader in data & AI solutions, is thrilled to announce its feature in the Everest Group's Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the year 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores Infocepts' continuous dedication to innovation and excellence in delivering advanced analytics and AI-driven solutions to its global clientele.

The PEAK Matrix® is renowned for its rigorous, data-driven assessment methodology, which evaluates the vision, capability, and market impact of technology and service providers across various global service markets. Infocepts' positioning in this year's assessment highlights the company's significant advancements in its visionary outlook and operational capabilities, alongside a strengthened market presence since the last assessment in 2022.

Infocepts has made commendable progress in the areas of vision and capability, demonstrating a profound understanding of the market's needs and an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in analytics and AI. The company's strategic focus on innovation, coupled with its robust investment in research and innovation, has propelled its offerings to new heights, enabling clients to harness the power of data like never before.

Moreover, the Market Impact dimension of the PEAK Matrix® has witnessed Infocepts making remarkable strides, reflecting the company's growing influence in the data analytics and AI landscape. This achievement is a testament to the tangible value that Infocepts delivers to its clients, driving significant business outcomes and fostering enduring partnerships.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Everest Group in their prestigious PEAK Matrix® Assessment," said Shashank Garg, CEO & Co-founder of Infocepts. "This accolade reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our deep commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge analytics and AI solutions. We are proud of our team's innovative spirit and dedication, which have been instrumental in our improved positioning. As we continue to evolve, we remain focused on delivering unparalleled value to our clients," he added.

