Infocepts Strengthens Asia Pacific Leadership with the Appointment of Khoo Boon Hui as Senior Advisor

"Khoo Boon Hui's guidance will be invaluable as Infocepts continues its expansive growth across the Asia Pacific," said Patrick Finan, Chief Growth Officer at Infocepts."We look forward to his insights, and his support as we continue our mission of delivering unparalleled value to our clients through transformational data solutions."

"Having closely followed Infocepts' remarkable achievements, I am truly excited to join the team during this pivotal moment in their journey", said Khoo Boon Hui. "The company's focus on excellence and innovation resonates deeply with me, and I am eager to leverage my experience to contribute to its immense potential."

As Infocepts propels forward its mission to redefine possibilities in the Data & AI landscape, the appointment of Khoo Boon Hui stands as a testament to the company's dedication to attracting top-tier talent and fostering a culture of innovation.

Khoo Boon Hui obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Oxford University, and his Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University. In recognition of his contributions to global public service, Mr. Khoo has been decorated with high national honors from countries of Singapore, Australia, Brunei, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand & the Vatican.

