Infocepts Wins "Customer Data Platform of the Year" Award at 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards

Infocepts, a renowned leader in Data & AI solutions, won the "Customer Data Platform of the Year" Award at the 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards.

MCLEAN, Va., May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infocepts, a renowned leader in Data & AI Solutions, today announced that it has been recognized with the "Customer Data Platform of the Year" award at the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards. This distinguished awards program honors the world's data technology trailblazers for their innovation and impact.

This year, Infocepts' cutting-edge retail customer data platform earned the award for driving customer experience enhancement through hyper-personalization. The platform integrates cross-functional datasets with ease, speeding up the delivery of insights to boost customer engagement, business outcomes, and satisfaction.

Steve Johansson, Managing Director at Data Breakthrough, praised Infocepts' innovative approach: "Infocepts' solution revolutionizes how brands engage with customers using personalization, a key driver of success. Congratulations to Infocepts on their forward-thinking solution that streamlines decision-making and elevates operational efficiency and accuracy by tackling data challenges head-on."

Specializing in the aggregation, transformation, and distribution of first-party customer data, the customer data platform employs AI to sift through purchasing data, facilitating tailored marketing and product recommendations. Its capabilities span various applications, from refining product recommendations to simplifying sales insights, ensuring precise customer segmentation, and more.

Shashank Garg, CEO & Co-founder of Infocepts, expressed gratitude for the recognition: "Receiving the 'Customer Data Platform of the Year' award from Data Breakthrough is a great honor. It reaffirms our commitment to being a pivotal ally for organizations aiming to leverage data for success."

Media Contact

Priyanka Sharma, Infocepts, 9599603464, [email protected], https://www.infocepts.ai

SOURCE Infocepts