InFocus Clinical Research Ranks No. 724 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

InFocus Clinical Research is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 724 among the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious recognition highlights InFocus's exceptional growth and commitment to innovation in retina clinical trials.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that InFocus Clinical Research ranks No. 724 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies and the leading CRO in our field," said Brad Doerschuk, InFocus Clinical Research's CEO. "This recognition of InFocus's growth is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust of our valued partners, united in our shared mission to cure blindness."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"I am immensely proud of our mission as the premier clinical development partner advancing novel therapeutics for vision-threatening disorders," said Doerschuk. "We are excited and thankful for the continued opportunity to make a meaningful impact on medicine, addressing long unmet needs for patients with retinal diseases. While considerable progress has been made in the past decade, we anticipate even greater advancements alongside our continued growth in the years ahead."

About InFocus Clinical Research

The unique positioning of InFocus Clinical, as founded by global retina stakeholders, ensures rapid integration of your protocol with KOLs, key enrolling sites and, ultimately, the greatest possible exposure of your product throughout development. The InFocus Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of the most proven and respected retina specialists. The fact InFocus is not just therapeutically aligned but focused, with proprietary and unprecedented staff training, ensures our staff are the most knowledgeable and your product is developed with superior efficiency and commitment.

Media Contact

Alexa Erazo, InFocus Clinical Research, 1 6153128295, [email protected], https://www.infocusclinical.com/

SOURCE InFocus Clinical Research