InfoLobby Unveils Comprehensive Integrated Task Management Feature

Globi Web Solutions, the innovative powerhouse behind InfoLobby, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new integrated task management feature. This enhancement is designed to revolutionize the way teams manage and streamline their workflows within the InfoLobby platform.
CALGARY, AB, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the new task management feature, InfoLobby users can now manage tasks directly within their workspaces. This integration means no more juggling between multiple tables to manage tasks.
Tasks can be created at both the account and record levels, providing flexible options for project management. Account-level tasks can be assigned to any user within the account, while record-level tasks can be assigned to users within that record's space. This ensures that tasks are directed to the right people, enhancing team collaboration and project oversight.
Feature Highlights:
- Unified Task Creation: Easily create tasks and assign them to team members based on their roles and project involvement.
- Enhanced Communication: Add comments, tag team members with @mentions, and attach files directly to tasks for seamless communication.
- Customizable Workflows: Create custom workflows that fit your unique project needs, to assign tasks automatically.
"Our goal with the new task management feature is to remove the friction from team collaboration and make workflows within InfoLobby as smooth as possible," said Andreas Huttenrauch, CEO of Globi Web Solutions. "By integrating tasks directly into the platform, we're providing our users with a more complete solution that improves productivity and keeps teams aligned."
About InfoLobby
InfoLobby is a flexible online database platform designed to facilitate work management and team collaboration. With its robust automation engine and customizable architecture, InfoLobby enables businesses to build tailored solutions that optimize workflows and eliminate errors. From project management to complex data handling, InfoLobby serves as a unified platform for all business needs.
For More Information visit infolobby.com
Media Contact
Andreas Huttenrauch, Globi Web Solutions, 1 4037750590, [email protected], www.globi.ca
SOURCE Globi Web Solutions
Share this article