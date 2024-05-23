InfoLobby Unveils Comprehensive Integrated Task Management Feature

Globi Web Solutions, the innovative powerhouse behind InfoLobby, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new integrated task management feature. This enhancement is designed to revolutionize the way teams manage and streamline their workflows within the InfoLobby platform.

CALGARY, AB, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the new task management feature, InfoLobby users can now manage tasks directly within their workspaces. This integration means no more juggling between multiple tables to manage tasks.