InfoMC and OptMyCare Forge Partnership to Drive Innovation in Next-Generation Risk and Care Management

"Our collaboration provides the care team with additional context, analyzing traditional healthcare data together with care management input to provide a comprehensive picture of every member's health," said Saravanan Bala, CEO of OptMyCare. "Our integrated technology delivers insights that improve operational efficiency and cost containment to make health management a more predictable process."

This integration delivers actionable information across Incedo's utilization management and case management workflows, providing a deeper understanding of risk, care gaps, and evidence-based preventative measures to improve decision-making and drive better outcomes. Real-time risk assessment and highly targeted behavior modification and disease mitigation strategies help care teams minimize disease progression and prevent members from advancing into higher risk categories. Built-in HEDIS measures for care effectiveness, quality, access, and availability together with Incedo's configurable reporting support compliance with NCQA and other regulatory reporting and certification requirements.

"Integrating comprehensive analytics directly into Incedo workflows brings a new level of precision to our care management solution, guiding teams to focus on the right people and interventions to deliver better health and business outcomes," said JJ Farook, founder and CEO of InfoMC. "Together, we empower organizations to proactively manage risk and deliver more effective care."

About InfoMC:

InfoMC has more than 25 years of experience driving innovation in the use of behavioral and social determinants and community resources to improve how organizations manage care. Our next-generation care management platform empowers plans and providers to efficiently orchestrate whole-person care—particularly for vulnerable populations—to improve health equity, accelerate time-to-value, and ensure compliance. Available as a fully integrated platform or targeted for care, utilization, behavioral health, or employee assistance/work-life program management, our solution automates and personalizes patient journeys to improve outcomes and the overall member experience and to manage the total cost of care.

About OptMyCare:

Founded in 2019, OptMyCare's advanced analytics engine not only predicts but also stratifies a member's risk across all healthcare conditions. This holistic approach ensures that every aspect of a patient's health is analyzed, providing a complete picture of potential risks and cost drivers. Our technology integrates seamlessly with existing health systems to deliver precise, actionable insights that empower healthcare providers to make informed decisions and prioritize interventions based on comprehensive risk assessments including quality care gap identification.

