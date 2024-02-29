InfoMC Drives Innovation to Improve Care Quality, Efficiency & Outcomes

New Leaders Bring Deep Expertise to Future-Proof Technology Foundation

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To address the fast-changing healthcare landscape, InfoMC is transforming its care and utilization management technology to improve care quality, efficiency, and outcomes and to enhance the overall care experience. These innovations—which focus on cloud-based technology, data integration and management, and user interface enhancements—build on InfoMC's technology infrastructure to lay a foundation for its future technology stack.

As InfoMC's Incedo Enterprise Care Management solution evolves to a cloud-first, hybrid architecture, it will harness cutting-edge cloud technologies for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, data services and analytics in a way that is flexible, scalable and responsible, and most importantly, highly secure. Key focus areas include data management that will help clients get more value from their information, and a new user experience with a responsive user interface and intuitive workflows that will improve user productivity and satisfaction. These innovations will leverage the application services of Microsoft's Azure Cloud—the most highly flexible and secure cloud solution.

To support this transformation, InfoMC has engaged new leadership in product development and management to bring deep expertise in software architecture and development, medical and behavioral health data management, and strategic product planning and execution to the team.

"Our ability to leverage pioneering cloud-based technology will touch all aspects of our solution, making automation more effective and data more intelligent and usable while maintaining the highest security standards," said Jason Mobley, InfoMC's newly appointed VP of Product Development. "These innovations will empower our customers with the right information for fast, data-driven decision-making and make an immediate impact on key challenges such as authorization processing, effective care planning and clinical documentation usability."

As part of its strategy, InfoMC is embracing a modular architecture that enables independent "microservices" to be individually delivered, updated and scaled without affecting the rest of the application. This robust, flexible approach enables development teams to choose the best tools and technology for each service, optimizing deployment to more precisely address the specific needs of each client.

"Our microservices architecture future-proofs our platform, giving us the agility to innovate faster and more effectively address changing regulatory, market and customer requirements," said Pat Salem, InfoMC's new VP of Product Management. "This approach empowers our customers with a more powerful and responsive solution, personalized for their needs."

InfoMC will be rolling out these innovations and more over the next 12 months as part of its comprehensive Incedo platform, which seamlessly combines medical and behavioral health management with utilization management into a comprehensive and holistic integrated enterprise care management solution. All innovations will be included in InfoMC's annual MARS-E (Minimum Acceptable Risk Standards for Exchanges), HITRUST CSF, and SOC (Service Organization Control) 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 certification processes.

These enhancements will deliver a more flexible environment that can be tailored to meet program needs and evolve to address changing requirements, improving health and financial outcomes throughout the healthcare journey.

