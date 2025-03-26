InfoMC Introduces Next-Generation Technology Advancements with Microservices, FHIR Integration, and Blazor-Powered UI

These advancements reinforce InfoMC's commitment to delivering a technology platform that is not only innovative but also highly adaptable to the needs of our clients. Post this

InfoMC's new microservices-based architecture enables organizations to customize and scale their solutions to meet evolving needs and drive growth. By adopting a modular approach, the Incedo™ Care Management Platform ensures that clients can integrate the specific components they need while maintaining interoperability across systems. This shift enhances system performance, speeds up deployments, and simplifies updates—ensuring that organizations can adapt quickly to the evolving healthcare landscape.

Full FHIR Interoperability for Seamless Data Exchange

Built entirely on FHIR standards, InfoMC's Incedo™ platform now provides enhanced interoperability with electronic health records (EHRs), Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), and other critical healthcare systems. This ensures real-time, secure data exchange that improves care coordination, streamlines workflows, and enhances decision-making. By fully embracing FHIR, InfoMC is reinforcing its commitment to industry standards that promote seamless connectivity and data integrity.

Revolutionized User Experience with Blazor

InfoMC's transition to a Blazor-powered UI delivers a cutting-edge digital experience designed for efficiency, performance, and security. Key benefits of the new UI include:

Seamless, Intuitive Navigation: A modern, responsive design that enhances user experience across all devices, from desktops to mobile platforms.

Enhanced Performance: Utilizing Web Assembly technology, the new UI ensures faster load times and a smoother interface, eliminating latency and improving productivity.

Unified Development Experience: Built on .NET, the Blazor UI allows for a more cohesive and streamlined development process, reducing complexity while accelerating innovation.

Robust Security: Leveraging the security features of .NET, InfoMC's new UI provides strengthened protection for sensitive healthcare data, meeting industry compliance standards.

Future-Ready Platform: By adopting Blazor, InfoMC is future-proofing its platform to support rapid development and integration of new capabilities, ensuring clients stay ahead in a fast-changing digital landscape.

Empowering Healthcare Organizations with Cutting-Edge Technology

"These advancements reinforce InfoMC's commitment to delivering a technology platform that is not only innovative but also highly adaptable to the needs of our clients," said Steven Vertrees, InfoMC Chief Product and Technology Officer. "By adopting microservices, FHIR interoperability, and Blazor, we are enabling healthcare organizations to operate more efficiently, exchange data seamlessly, and provide an exceptional user experience. Our clients can expect a more powerful, scalable, and future-ready platform that supports their mission of delivering high-quality care. These advancements also position us to more effectively leverage advanced technologies, including machine learning and large language models, to drive smarter automation, predictive insights, and improved clinical and operational outcomes."

InfoMC is rolling out these technology enhancements in phases, with early access available for select clients. Training, webinars, and support resources will be provided to ensure a smooth transition.

About InfoMC

InfoMC has more than 25 years of experience driving innovation in the use of behavioral and social determinants and community resources to improve how organizations manage care. Our next-generation care management platform empowers plans and providers to efficiently orchestrate whole-person care—particularly for vulnerable populations—to improve health equity, accelerate time-to-value, and ensure compliance. Available as a fully integrated platform or targeted for care, utilization, behavioral health, or employee assistance/work-life program management, our solution automates and personalizes patient journeys to improve outcomes and the overall member experience and to manage the total cost of care.

Media Contact

Angela Madara, InfoMC, Inc., 1 484-530-0100, [email protected], www.infomc.com

SOURCE InfoMC, Inc.