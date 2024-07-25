InfoMC Renews HITRUST, SOC 2 and MARS-E Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment to Security

"Security and privacy are of utmost importance to us at InfoMC. Renewing our HITRUST, SOC 2, and MARS-E certifications reflects our continuous efforts to uphold the highest standards of data protection and our commitment to providing our clients with secure solutions to support their members." Post this

InfoMC has also achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, which involves a retrospective review covering a specified period in the past, ensuring that InfoMC's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

In addition, InfoMC has renewed its Minimum Acceptable Risk Standards for Exchanges (MARS-E) v2.0 certification. Conducted by 360 Advanced, Inc., this security and privacy control assessment confirms that Incedo™ complies with the stringent requirements set forth by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This point-in-time assessment ensures the secure handling of personally identifiable information (PII) and the implementation of robust privacy and security measures.

Another significant enhancement to InfoMC's security framework is the implementation of multi-factor authentication (MFA) in the Incedo™ platform. This additional layer of security ensures that only authorized users can access sensitive information, further protecting client data against unauthorized access and potential breaches.

"Security and privacy are of utmost importance to us at InfoMC," said JJ Farook, CEO of InfoMC. "Renewing our HITRUST, SOC 2, and MARS-E certifications reflects our continuous efforts to uphold the highest standards of data protection and our commitment to providing our clients with secure solutions to support their members. The implementation of multi-factor authentication in our platform is a testament to our proactive approach in enhancing security measures."

The renewal of these certifications and the introduction of MFA signify InfoMC's dedication to maintaining a secure environment for the 30 million individuals supported on their platform. By adhering to the most stringent security frameworks and continuously improving its security protocols, InfoMC ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its healthcare management solutions.

For more information about InfoMC, please visit www.infomc.com.

