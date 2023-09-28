InfoMC Welcomes Steven Vertrees as New Chief Product and Technology Officer

InfoMC's commitment to optimizing person-centered care delivery and streamlining healthcare processes is a critical undertaking and has tremendous potential to make lives better. I look forward to collaborating with the talented technologists here to create impactful solutions for our clients. Tweet this

"InfoMC is excited to welcome Steven to our leadership team to advance innovation and shape our product roadmap," said JJ Farook, founder and CEO of InfoMC. "His proven leadership in building scalable solutions that leverage cutting-edge technologies will catalyze product development and empower our customers to better serve their members."

Vertrees brings over 20 years of inspiring change in the healthcare technology industry. Prior to joining InfoMC, he held several key leadership positions at healthcare solutions companies and led multiple start-up ventures, directing technology teams in successful value-based care initiatives through advanced analytics. In his new role, he will lead strategic research and development efforts to enrich InfoMC's healthcare management solutions, aligning technology with market needs and further strengthening the company's position in the industry.

"I am excited to join InfoMC and contribute to the company's mission of transforming healthcare through innovative technology," said Vertrees. "InfoMC's commitment to optimizing person-centered care delivery and streamlining healthcare processes is a critical undertaking and has tremendous potential to make lives better. I look forward to collaborating with the talented technologists here to create impactful solutions for our clients."

About InfoMC

InfoMC has more than 25 years of experience driving innovation in the use of behavioral and social determinants and community resources to improve how organizations manage care. Our next-generation care management platform empowers plans and providers to efficiently orchestrate whole-person care—particularly for vulnerable populations—to improve health equity, accelerate time-to-value, and ensure compliance. Available as a fully integrated platform or targeted for care, utilization, behavioral health, or employee assistance/work-life program management, our solution automates and personalizes patient journeys to improve outcomes and the overall member experience and to manage the total cost of care. For more information, please visit www.infomc.com.

