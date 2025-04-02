InfoPay Expands PropertyChecker Capabilities with HomeScore's AI-Powered Property Insights

HomeScore, the AI-powered platform helping homebuyers navigate the journey from search to signature, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with InfoPay, a leading provider of consumer data solutions.

BOSTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeScore, the AI-powered platform helping homebuyers navigate the journey from search to signature, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with InfoPay, a leading provider of consumer data solutions. Through this partnership, HomeScore is integrating with InfoPay's PropertyChecker platform to deliver deeper, data-driven insights to homebuyers and real estate professionals. This integration harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to help buyers make smarter, faster decisions when evaluating a potential property. HomeScore users will now be able to:

Receive instant cost estimates for potential repairs,

Prioritize critical repairs and maintenance items,

Access rich property insights based on home inspection reports,

Chat & interact with inspection reports to better understand the key features or problem areas

"We're excited to partner with InfoPay and raise the bar on the insights investors, realtors, and buyers get when they're knee-deep in the homebuying process," said Jared Rosen, CEO and Co-Founder of HomeScore. "Our integration with PropertyChecker empowers them with smart, actionable data that turns information into real decisions."By bringing HomeScore's native AI experience into InfoPay's longstanding expertise in data aggregation and analysis buyers gain access to comprehensive, easy-to-understand information that helps them evaluate properties more confidently and efficiently."AI is reshaping how people evaluate real estate, and HomeScore is at the forefront of that transformation," said Levon Gasparian CEO of InfoPay. "Their deep expertise in applied AI unlocks a new dimension of personalized insight within PropertyChecker, empowering our users to move from information to informed action. Together, HomeScore and InfoPay are redefining what it means to buy a home in the age of intelligent automation.

About HomeScore

HomeScore is an AI-powered platform that helps buyers and real estate professionals manage the entire homebuying journey—from search to closing. It streamlines tasks, delivers personalized insights, and simplifies complex decisions. By acting as an AI sidekick, HomeScore enhances the buyer experience and makes transaction management easier and more efficient for agents.

About InfoPay

InfoPay is a leading provider of online data services, helping individuals and professionals access vital information quickly, securely, and privately. InfoPay delivers powerful tools that make it easy to search public records and property data. Through platforms like PropertyChecker, InfoPay equips users with the insights they need to make smarter decisions—whether for real estate, personal safety, or due diligence.

Media Contact

Levon Gasparian, InfoPay, Inc, 1 6174015094, [email protected], www.propertychecker.com

SOURCE InfoPay, Inc