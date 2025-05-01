InfoRide® App Launches to Revolutionize the Online Car Shopping Experience

"InfoRide® empowers dealerships with an inexpensive solution, and offers younger, technologically sophisticated consumers a quick and fun way to find their next car," said Evan Worth, InfoRide® Founder. Post this

Among the most attractive features of InfoRide® are its intuitive swiping interface, like those found on other popular app platforms, that allows consumers to engage with car listings in innovative ways. Consumers can swipe right easily to save cars they are interested in and can quickly take actions like calling the dealership, getting directions, or messaging with Sam, InfoRide®'s built-in AI assistant. Sam helps answer car questions, offers test drive reservation suggestions, and makes it easy to interact with the dealership.

InfoRide® is built with powerful features to automate dealership processes and help drive high-quality leads. Some of its most notable features are:

Daily Inventory Syncing: The dealership's inventory is synced automatically every day, removing sold units and keeping the data accurate.

CARFAX Integration: Each listing includes CARFAX vehicle history reports, building trust and transparency among buyers.

AI-Powered Lead Generation: Leads are addressed in real-time, alerting dealerships via email of Sam's test drive bookings.

Actionable Reporting: Each week's email summary shows lead activity data, like number of car saves, directions, calls to the dealership, and conversations with Sam.

Unlike expensive, traditional web-based inventory platforms, InfoRide® offers a simple, flat monthly fee to list all the dealership's new and used vehicles. The pricing model is designed to help dealerships cut costs and boost sales—without sacrificing visibility. For dealership groups, a discounted monthly group rate is available.

Getting started with InfoRide® is simple. Sign-up is quick and easy for dealerships on InfoRide.com in under five minutes, and the app is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Once signed up, the entire vehicle inventory will be activated and streaming into the app in 48 hours. To make it even easier to get started, InfoRide® is offering the initial 30 days of listings free of charge. To learn more, visit InfoRide.com.

About InfoRide®:

InfoRide® is a next-generation car listing and lead generation app built to help dealerships connect with today's buyers. Whether you're looking to elevate your online presence or automate your lead generation, InfoRide® delivers the tools you need to drive results. To learn more about InfoRide® or enroll your dealership, visit inforide.com.

