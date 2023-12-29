The rapidly evolving data environment presents daunting eDiscovery challenges, but companies that wait for a discovery request before they organize their data will find themselves at a significant disadvantage. Post this

"The rapidly evolving data environment presents daunting eDiscovery challenges, but companies that wait for a discovery request before they organize their data will find themselves at a significant disadvantage," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Information Governance Tips for eDiscovery Streamline the Process."

Conduct Initial Data Audit

"Determining data quality involves identifying outdated information and duplicates, as well as evaluating the usefulness of the data. Resolving data quality issues ahead of time will reduce the amount of data to gather in a discovery. It will also make it easier to identify relevant data."

Prioritize Data Classification

"Data classification and metadata management provide a foundation for information governance. Relevant data may hide in meeting minutes, Teams conversations, voice mails, and more. Labeling data as sensitive or tagging information related to a given topic allows data stewards to monitor the information and find it quickly in a discovery process."

Clearly Define and Automate Data Lifecycle Policies

"While cheap storage makes it possible to keep data forever, retaining data longer than necessary can create a liability. In the event of eDiscovery, the legal team will need to collect all potentially relevant data. The absence of clear and enforced data retention policies may mean the collection and review of far more information than necessary or advisable."

Address the Human Factor

"With all the technology available, no information governance strategy will succeed without buy-in from the humans involved. From executive sponsorship down to end users, a culture of information governance plays a crucial role in ensuring data quality and usability."

Achieve eDiscovery Simplicity

Robust information governance delivers clear benefits that streamline eDiscovery. To ensure a smooth eDiscovery process, proactive organizations should gain control of their data long before a lawsuit occurs. The consultants at Messaging Architects bring deep expertise in information governance and eDiscovery and can advise on effective strategies.

SOURCE Messaging Architects