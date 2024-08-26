Information Today, Inc. Presents a Deep Dive into the World of Artificial Intelligence with the Enterprise AI World Sourcebook

This launch represents a significant step toward our mission to empower organizations with the knowledge they need to drive innovation, optimize operations, and achieve financial goals. Post this

In addition to this publication, a new website, enterpriseaiworld.com, delivers industry news, trends analysis, case studies, and market research to professionals who evaluate, recommend, purchase, and use enterprise AI technology products and services. The website also connects visitors with white papers, web events, and other learning opportunities in the field that provide real-world insights and actionable advice on essential technologies and emerging best practices.

"We're excited to introduce the Enterprise AI World Sourcebook and enterpriseaiworld.com," remarked Tom Hogan, Publisher, Information Today, Inc. "These unique resources represent a powerful tool for businesses looking to harness the power of artificial intelligence. This launch represents a significant step toward our mission to empower organizations with the knowledge they need to drive innovation, optimize operations, and achieve financial goals."

Subscribe to the free charter subscription to receive the next issue of this magazine. Free subscriptions are available to US addresses.

Publication of the Enterprise AI World Sourcebook follows the successful introduction of the Enterprise AI World conference in 2023. Co-located with the KMWorld conference, it will be held again in Washington DC, November 18-19, 2024.

In 2025, Information Today, Inc. plans to expand its coverage of enterprise AI by initiating a quarterly publication. Taken together, these publications and conferences offer invaluable resources with practical insights, strategies, and real-world examples to guide organizations in successfully implementing AI technologies.

About Enterprise AI World

A new publication from Information Today, Inc., Enterprise AI World Sourcebook, provides a comprehensive look at the issues and the major players involved in the enterprise artificial intelligence space. Following on from the Sourcebook, Enterprise AI World will be a quarterly publication beginning in 2025. Both are natural extensions of Information Today's Enterprise AI World conference, which is co-located with the KMWorld conference, held every November in Washington DC. The website, www.enterpriseaiworld.com, provides ongoing commentary, industry news, and trends analysis.

About Information Today, Inc.

Information Today, Inc. is a multi-platform publisher, producing content for a diverse professional audience. In addition to the forthcoming Enterprise AI World, its publications and websites include KMWorld, Database Trends & Applications, Big Data Quarterly, and Speech Technology, among others. Each publication provides the data, information, and insights necessary to power critical business decisions. As a conference and exhibition organizer, Information Today, Inc. organizes and produces a variety of events including Enterprise AI World, KMWorld, Data Summit, and the AI & Machine Learning Summit, which deliver the unique experiences necessary to spark innovation, connect people, and achieve business objectives. It provides the content and insight to inform markets and bring together communities of buyers and sellers.

Media Contact

Sheila Willison, Information Today, Inc., 1 859-278-2223 101, [email protected], Information Today, Inc.

SOURCE Information Today, Inc.