InformData Announces New Hires for Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate and Scale

"Deepa and Jackie bring the vision, drive, and expertise to propel InformData into its next phase of innovation and growth." — Andrew Feigenson, CEO, InformData

These high-impact additions signal a pivotal moment in InformData's ongoing evolution—accelerating growth, strengthening innovation, and reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients and partners.

"I'm honored to be joining InformData at such a pivotal part of its journey and to contribute to the mission of transforming the background screening industry through innovative data-driven solutions." said Deepa Muralikrishnan.

Jackie Rousseau-Anderson added, "I'm looking forward to working with Andrew & the InformData team to unlock new opportunities, accelerate growth, and help our clients achieve their most ambitious goals."

InformData is a trusted provider of verifiable people data, providing businesses seamless access to the insights they need to build secure, trust-filled environments. By leveraging deep data connections, InformData delivers comprehensive identity, credential, behavioral, and affiliation data across both domestic and global markets. With accurate, actionable intelligence, businesses can make confident decisions, strengthen compliance, and foster meaningful relationships throughout their ecosystems.

