InformData Announces New Hires for Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate and Scale

InformData has announced the strategic addition of two powerhouse executives, marking a bold step in the company's growth journey.
KENNESAW, Ga., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InformData, a trusted leader in delivering verifiable people data for businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of two dynamic executives to its leadership team: Deepa Muralikrishnan joined as Chief Product Officer (CPO) & Jackie Rousseau-Anderson joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
"We're thrilled to welcome Deepa and Jackie to the InformData team," said Andrew Feigenson, CEO of InformData. "They are powerhouse leaders who bring the expertise, energy, and vision needed to take us to the next level. Deepa will lead our product strategy and innovation efforts, ensuring we continue to deliver powerful, user-centric solutions, while Jackie will strengthen our go-to-market execution and customer engagement efforts. Their leadership will be instrumental as we scale to meet the evolving needs of our clients and unlock new growth opportunities."
These high-impact additions signal a pivotal moment in InformData's ongoing evolution—accelerating growth, strengthening innovation, and reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients and partners.
"I'm honored to be joining InformData at such a pivotal part of its journey and to contribute to the mission of transforming the background screening industry through innovative data-driven solutions." said Deepa Muralikrishnan.
Jackie Rousseau-Anderson added, "I'm looking forward to working with Andrew & the InformData team to unlock new opportunities, accelerate growth, and help our clients achieve their most ambitious goals."
About InformData
InformData is a trusted provider of verifiable people data, providing businesses seamless access to the insights they need to build secure, trust-filled environments. By leveraging deep data connections, InformData delivers comprehensive identity, credential, behavioral, and affiliation data across both domestic and global markets. With accurate, actionable intelligence, businesses can make confident decisions, strengthen compliance, and foster meaningful relationships throughout their ecosystems.
Media Contact
Sydney Landes, InformData, 1 (678) 738-5957, [email protected], https://www.informdata.com/
SOURCE InformData
