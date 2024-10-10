InformData Announces New Leadership: Andrew Feigenson Named New CEO, Scott Vanek Appointed Executive Chairman

As InformData continues to expand its data-centric capabilities, we will focus on accelerating innovation, leveraging our data capabilities, and driving growth that benefits both our core CRA customers and customers in new markets.- Andrew Feigenson, Chief Executive Officer at InformData Post this

"Our industry is changing and InformData is evolving with it," said Scott Vanek. "People-data is the driving force behind our business, and our customers expect more advanced data-centric solutions. To unlock the full potential of our technology investments, InformData is entering its next phase of growth and will be led by Andrew Feigenson. Andrew has extensive knowledge of data intelligence and a proven history of leading companies through periods of innovation and expansion. I am very proud of everything we have accomplished to date at InformData, but I am more excited about the path ahead for InformData and its customers. I am confident that now is the right time for this transition, and Andrew is the best person to lead InformData into the future."

Mr. Feigenson joins InformData from Vivvix, where as CEO, he created the world's largest advertising and marketing intelligence company by merging Kantar's ad intel units. Before joining Vivvix, he served as CEO at Fishbowl and MRI Simmons and launched advanced data management platforms that digitized consumer insights. Prior to that, Andrew spent eight years as a senior executive at global data giant, Nielsen.

Mr. Vanek founded SJV Data Solutions ("SJV") in 1998 and proceeded to build the industry's most comprehensive screening platform, driving significant growth and delivering value to its customers. In 2021, SJV combined with Wholesale Screening Solutions to form InformData, a leading provider of public record research data in the US. Under Vanek's leadership, InformData began its transformation into a people-data provider and since its formation has made several strategic investments in advanced technologies to further that purpose.

InformData is transforming how Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) help businesses make decisions about their most valuable assets, people, by making Direct-Source Data equitably accessible to all. As the leading provider of people-data, the company leads the background screening industry in innovation, with an API-first technology model, a supply chain methodology that puts CRAs closer to the data and metrics they need, and a simplified CRA-friendly business model.

