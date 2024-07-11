InformData Appoints Jeff M. Anop as Chief Revenue Officer

Mr. Anop brings more than 15 years of business-to-business SaaS, enterprise software, and e-commerce expertise to InformData. Post this

"Jeff has a wealth of experience in the people-data and business intelligence industries that makes him the right fit to help us execute our growth strategy," said Mr. Vanek. "His proven track record of driving revenue growth and scaling Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products into global platforms will help us maximize performance while keeping the voice of the customer at the forefront of our operations. We welcome him to the team and are confident that he will be a key player as InformData continues to expand our global footprint and enhance our product offerings."

Mr. Anop brings more than 15 years of business-to-business SaaS, enterprise software, and e-commerce expertise to InformData. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager of the Business Information Group at Coface, a leader in global trade credit insurance and information services. In that role, he launched successful sales growth strategies that improved the company's financial performance and expanded its market share in the transportation/logistics, financial services, and retail verticals.

Commenting on his new role, Jeff Anop said, "I am excited to join InformData and lead its sales, marketing, and customer success teams. InformData's innovative customer-centric approach to data provision and background screening is transforming the industry, and I am committed to ensuring that our customers' needs remain the driving force of our strategy. I look forward to helping new and existing customers power their businesses with our unique data and insights.

As head of its Business Information Group, Mr. Anop oversaw Coface's customer accounts for Fortune 500 corporations in financial services, technology, healthcare and aerospace. Prior to Coface, he spent over ten years at Equifax, a global data, analytics, and technology firm and one of the US's "Big Three" Credit Reporting Agencies. During his tenure, he held positions of increasing responsibility and was responsible for leading sales teams, establishing global and enterprise partnerships, and developing product and business development strategies.

Mr. Anop received his Bachelor of Science degree with honors from Ohio University. He also studied International Business at Georgia State's MBA program.

About InformData

InformData is transforming how Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) help businesses make decisions about their most valuable assets: people. As the leading wholesale provider of data, the company leads the background screening industry in innovation, with an API-first technology model, a supply chain methodology that puts CRAs closer to the data and metrics they need, and a simplified CRA-friendly business model. InformData's targeted data provide the most comprehensive background screening insights available. The company's 1,000 employees around the globe are dedicated to making the world a better-informed place. For more information, visit www.informdata.com.

Media Contact

