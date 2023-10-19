InformData Appoints John Hanks as Director of Public Record Partnerships

John's deep understanding of the public records landscape and his proven track record in cultivating strategic partnerships will be instrumental in further elevating the quality of InformData's data solutions. Post this

In his new role as Director of Public Record Partnerships, John will be responsible for developing and nurturing relationships with the company's proprietary network of public record researchers and clerks of courts throughout the country. His primary objective is to forge partnerships that ensure InformData continues to access accurate, up-to-date, and comprehensive public records, which are vital for the company's diverse client base.

"We are delighted to welcome John to the InformData team," said Scott Vanek, CEO of InformData. "His deep understanding of the public records landscape and his proven track record in cultivating strategic partnerships will be instrumental in further elevating the quality of our data solutions. As we continue to expand our footprint in the people data industry, John's expertise will play a pivotal role in driving our mission to provide our clients with reliable, precise, and timely information."

InformData has consistently demonstrated its commitment to data integrity, security, and innovation, making it a trusted partner for businesses across various industries. With Mr. Hanks leading the public record partnerships division, clients can expect even greater access to the most reliable and current public records available.

John Hanks expressed his enthusiasm about joining InformData, stating, "I am excited to be a part of the InformData team, and I look forward to working closely with CRAs and public record sources to expand our partnerships and improve the data landscape. InformData's reputation for excellence in the people data industry is well-known, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success."

The addition of John Hanks as the Director of Public Record Partnerships is a significant milestone for InformData, as the company strives to strengthen its position as a premier provider of data and information solutions.

InformData is transforming how Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) help businesses make decisions about their most valuable assets, people, by making Direct-Source Data equitably accessible to all. As the leading wholesale provider of people-data, the company leads the background screening industry in innovation, with an API-first technology model, a supply chain methodology that puts CRAs closer to the data and metrics they need, and a simplified CRA-friendly business model. InformData's targeted people-data provide the most comprehensive background screening insights available. The company's 1,200 employees around the globe are dedicated to making the world a better-informed place. Be informed. Please visit http://www.informdata.com

Nick Fishman, InformData, 1 800.203.0582, [email protected], www.informdata.com

