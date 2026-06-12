InformData Awarded on TIME's list of the America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026

"At InformData, we believe sustainable growth comes from redefining value, moving beyond transactional data delivery to becoming the network that connects businesses to verifiable people data they can trust to make confident decisions." - Andrew Feigenson, CEO of InformData Post this

The ranking is built on two pillars: financial strength and industry impact. Each company received a score in both dimensions, and these scores were combined into an overall score. The 250 companies with the highest scores were included in the ranking.

Based on the results of the study, InformData is ecstatic to be recognized on TIME's list of America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"Employee risk is at an inflection point, and this recognition reflects our commitment to being part of that transformation," said Andrew Feigenson, CEO, InformData. "At InformData, we believe sustainable growth comes from redefining value, moving beyond transactional data delivery to becoming the network that connects businesses to verifiable people data they can trust to make confident decisions. This award validates the work our team does every day to make that vision real."

About InformData

InformData is the verifiable people data network that connects businesses to the information they need to make confident decisions. By normalizing and governing data across thousands of fragmented sources, including public records, court systems, licensing boards, traffic records, and private data partnerships, and managing the regulatory and jurisdictional complexity behind them, InformData gives businesses a more complete and accurate view of each individual so they can establish trust and reduce risk.

Media Contact

Anne Curtin, InformData, 1 617.834.7462, [email protected], www.informdata.com

SOURCE InformData