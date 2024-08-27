InformData Holdings Announces Rebrand of Sentinel Information Systems to InformData Risk Solutions

"The rebranding of Sentinel to InformData Risk Solutions represents a significant step in our mission to expand the comprehensive, reliable people data solutions our clients use to make critical business decisions," said Scott Vanek, CEO of InformData Holdings. Post this

InformData Risk Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services including nationwide access to Motor Vehicle Records and DOT Compliance solutions through seamless API integrations. These records are a critical component of the hiring and contracting process, as well as the ongoing evaluation of safe drivers for employers and transportation companies.

"The rebranding of Sentinel to InformData Risk Solutions represents a significant step in our mission to expand the comprehensive, reliable people data solutions our clients use to make critical business decisions," said Scott Vanek, CEO of InformData Holdings. "Our products offer customers a viable alternative to traditional MVR providers, enabling consolidation of end-to-end risk solutions under the InformData family of companies. Personalized and timely service remains the hallmark of our offering."

For more information about InformData Risk Solutions and our services, please visit www.informdatarisk.com

About InformData Holdings: InformData Holdings is dedicated to empowering communities with the direct-source people data and insights needed to make informed trust and safety decisions.

