InformData Holdings Announces Rebrand of Sentinel Information Systems to InformData Risk Solutions

Rebranding reflects commitment to empowering trust and safety decisions associated with motor vehicle record data
ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InformData Holdings is pleased to announce the rebranding of Sentinel Information Systems, a prominent nationwide transportation and Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) data platform, to InformData Risk Solutions. This strategic rebrand follows InformData Holdings' acquisition of Sentinel earlier this year.
The rebrand to InformData Risk Solutions aligns with the company's strategic vision to be the premier platform for comprehensive trust and safety data and insights, transforming how people decisions are made. This move underscores the company's commitment to providing the marketplace with the direct-source people data needed to identify and manage risk while making informed trust and safety decisions.
InformData Risk Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services including nationwide access to Motor Vehicle Records and DOT Compliance solutions through seamless API integrations. These records are a critical component of the hiring and contracting process, as well as the ongoing evaluation of safe drivers for employers and transportation companies.
"The rebranding of Sentinel to InformData Risk Solutions represents a significant step in our mission to expand the comprehensive, reliable people data solutions our clients use to make critical business decisions," said Scott Vanek, CEO of InformData Holdings. "Our products offer customers a viable alternative to traditional MVR providers, enabling consolidation of end-to-end risk solutions under the InformData family of companies. Personalized and timely service remains the hallmark of our offering."
For more information about InformData Risk Solutions and our services, please visit www.informdatarisk.com
About InformData Holdings: InformData Holdings is dedicated to empowering communities with the direct-source people data and insights needed to make informed trust and safety decisions.
