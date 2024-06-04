InformData Holdings Completes Acquisition of Sentinel Information Systems

This acquisition provides our customers with a compelling alternative to traditional MVR providers, delivering a convenient set of end-to-end risk solutions under a single umbrella Post this

"We are dedicated to furnishing the marketplace with direct-source people data essential for identifying and mitigating risks while enabling informed decision-making," remarked Scott Vanek, chief executive officer at InformData. "This acquisition provides our customers with a compelling alternative to traditional MVR providers, delivering a convenient set of end-to-end risk solutions under a single umbrella. As the transportation industry continues to evolve, we view this acquisition as the next step in expanding our direct-source data offerings," continued Mr. Vanek.

Matt Lowers, president at InformData, added, "This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to delivering unparalleled data solutions that empower businesses to navigate the complexities of risk management with confidence."

InformData plans to enhance its service portfolio by offering Sentinel's data with its existing Continuous Activity Monitoring (CAM) technology, facilitating ongoing monitoring for enhanced risk management.

About InformData:

For organizations who demand a reliable data partner, InformData is a trusted data supply chain provider that offers productized APIs to uniquely deliver trustworthy Direct-Source data. Direct-Source data enables optimized efficiencies, on-time results, and customized reports that reflect how solutions are sold. InformData's mission is to think differently about data, enabling our clients to focus on scale, value-added services, and relationship building while delivering Direct-Source data that is equitably accessible to all.

