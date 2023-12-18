InformData Launches Groundbreaking SOR+ Product on Accio Data Platform

CRAs on the Accio Data platform are now able to consume this revolutionary advancement in background screening technology through seamless integration

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InformData, the leading provider of Direct-Source people-data for pre-employment screening and risk management solutions, proudly announces the availability of its latest product, SOR+ (Sex Offender Registry Plus), on the Accio Data platform.

Sex Offender Registry searches are a critical aspect of background checks, playing a pivotal role in helping businesses and organizations identify potential risks and make informed decisions. Traditionally, these searches have faced challenges such as false positives, lack of identifiers, and the need for costly manual labor to confirm records. In response to these challenges, InformData created SOR+, the industry's first PII-based, high-performance, nationwide sex offender search.

SOR+ represents a modernized and enhanced approach to traditional sex offender registry checks, empowering employers, landlords, volunteer organizations and more to navigate background screening with precision and confidence. The strategic combination of enhanced PII matching and sex offender data facilitates improved decision-making and fosters safer workplaces and community environments by minimizing risks associated with hiring, retaining, and promoting individuals.

Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) and Risk Management professionals can now seamlessly access SOR+ through the Accio Data platform, augmenting their capabilities to provide vital information that enhances workplace safety. This collaboration expands the reach of SOR+, fostering a more informed community that values safety and risk reduction.

"SOR+ is a game-changer for the background screening, and we are thrilled to make it accessible through the Accio Data platform," said Scott Vanek, CEO of InformData. "Our commitment to transforming how businesses make decisions about their most valuable assets, people, is embodied in the innovative features of SOR+. We believe that by equitably providing Direct-Source Data to all, we contribute to making workplaces and communities safer."

As the leading wholesale provider of people-data, InformData has consistently led the industry in innovation. With an API-first technology model, a supply chain methodology bringing users closer to the data they need, and a simplified user-friendly business model, the company is dedicated to providing comprehensive background screening insights.

Barry Boes, CEO of Accio Data, expressed, "SOR+ embodies an innovative solution addressing a significant inefficiency within the background screening workflow, while elevating public safety and trust. We take pride in being the first employment screening software platform to make this product available to our clients, empowering them to enable their end users to make more informed and discerning hiring decisions."

To learn more about InformData and its groundbreaking SOR+ product, please visit https://www.informdata.com/sex-offender-registry-search.

About InformData:

InformData is at the forefront of transforming how Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) and risk management professionals assist businesses in making decisions about their most valuable assets—people. As the leading wholesale provider of people-data, the company pioneers innovation with an API-first technology model, a supply chain methodology, and a simplified user-friendly business model. InformData's targeted people-data provides the most comprehensive background screening insights available, with a mission to make the world a better-informed place. Be informed. Please visit www.informdata.com.

About Accio Data:

Accio Data's infinitely scalable platform allows CRAs to automate or augment the screening process from order entry all the way to results delivery and billing. Any data provider using XML for information exchange can integrate with Accio Enterprise at no charge. Clients can log in, place orders and retrieve results. More than 2,000 powerful customization options provide configurability for multiple industries.

Accio Data is a member of the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA). For more information about Accio Enterprise, Accio CourtPro or to request a demo, visit www.acciodata.com or call (512) 858-9329 or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Nick Fishman, InformData, 1 800 203 0582, [email protected], www.informdata.com

SOURCE InformData