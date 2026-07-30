InformData Reimagines Verifications to Improve Speed, Flexibility, and Cost Efficiency

"Our focus is on helping companies access and use verifiable people data so they can reduce friction in the process, strengthen trust in verification outcomes, and make more confident decisions about the people behind each request." - Andrew Feigenson, InformData CEO Post this

InformData addresses these challenges by giving companies greater flexibility and control over how verifications are completed. Through configurable workflows designed around each client's verification program, companies can tailor handling rules, attempt counts, escalation paths, and international workflows to meet their operational requirements. These flexible workflows are supported by ongoing investments in automation powered by advanced data modeling, including source research, order routing, time-zone-aware scheduling and attempt management, outcome classification and follow-up routing, and more advanced verification data matching that minimizes manual research while delivering accurate, consistent verification outcomes at scale.

Beyond domestic verifications, InformData also supports a broad range of international verification services, including employment, education, credential, reference, ID, and more. Built on the same configurable workflows and delivery standards used for domestic verifications, these solutions are delivered through country-specific processes and document collection and review operations, enabling companies to manage global verifications through a single trusted partner.

Combined, these investments reflect InformData's continued focus on helping companies complete verifications faster, reduce operational burden and cost, mitigate fraud, and maintain greater control over increasingly complex verification workflows.

"Verifications have become increasingly complex as companies balance speed, cost, fraud prevention, and growing international requirements," said Andrew Feigenson, CEO of InformData. "Our focus is on helping companies access and use verifiable people data so they can reduce friction in the process, strengthen trust in verification outcomes, and make more confident decisions about the people behind each request."

About InformData

InformData is the verifiable people data network that connects businesses to the information they need to make confident decisions. By normalizing and governing data across thousands of fragmented sources, including public records, court systems, licensing boards, traffic records, and private data partnerships, and managing the regulatory and jurisdictional complexity behind them, InformData gives businesses a more complete and accurate view of each individual so they can establish trust and reduce risk.

Media Contact

Anne Curtin, InformData, 1 617-834-7462, [email protected], www.informdata.com

SOURCE InformData