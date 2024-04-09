Infosys veteran and senior corporate leader Satish Grampurohit appointed as CEO of Cogniquest

"We have a highly skilled team of computational linguists and AI engineers. Our advanced document intelligence platform is already built, and industry specific tailored solutions are in progress. I'm excited to lead our efforts in shaping Cogniquest as a globally respected company." Post this

During his tenure at Infosys, where he served as the Head of Global Delivery (Insurance), Satish has collaborated with global clients in their digital transformation and has gained a deep understanding of complex technological landscapes. His transition to the role of CEO at Cogniquest marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, signaling a renewed focus on innovation, growth, and market expansion.

Commenting on his new role, Satish Grampurohit stated, "At Cogniquest, we have a highly skilled team of computational linguists and AI engineers. My co-founders bring over 18 years of experience each, collectively totaling nearly 100 years of expertise. We see a significant opportunity to build top-notch products and solutions in the fast-evolving AI space. Our advanced document intelligence platform is already built, and we are actively working on industry specific tailored solutions. I'm excited to lead our efforts in building a globally respected company from India."

Girish Kerodi, co-founder and interim CEO of Cogniquest, expressed confidence in Satish's ability to lead the company through its high-growth phase. "Satish's diverse experience in technology, global markets and corporate leadership uniquely positions him to steer Cogniquest towards exponential growth. We are thrilled that he has chosen to consolidate all efforts into the growth of Cogniquest. The entire team is excited about this transition, and we look forward to reaching new heights under his leadership."

About Cogniquest AI:

Cogniquest is a next gen AI company building a data-centric document intelligence platform with the ability to process data streams & documents with high accuracy and minimal training. The AI platform empowers enterprises to achieve true digital transformation by effectively managing unstructured information and providing intuitive data analytics. Context-aware technology captures key data and generates actionable insights from information repositories, unlocking the true potential of data for smarter decision-making.

Media Contact

Girish Kerodi, Cogniquest Technologies Private Limited, 91 9945185844, [email protected], www.cogniquest.ai

Satish Grampurohit, Cogniquest Technologies Private Limited, 91 9008207207, [email protected], www.cogniquest.ai

SOURCE Cogniquest Technologies Private Limited