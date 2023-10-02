Infotel Announces Sponsorship of ARMA InfoCon 2023, a Conference for Records Managers and Archivists, in Detroit, October 9-11, 2023

Events such as ARMA InfoCon are crucial for the industry to stay up to date on the latest educational resources and up-and-coming technology solutions so that these professionals can thrive as they're tasked to manage more data than ever with fewer resources. Tweet this

"Records management and archiving has historical roots dating back to ancient times, and in today's digitally transformed landscape, particularly influenced by the pandemic, it's as important as it's ever been," said Jeff Castella, vice president of software at Infotel Corp. "Events such as ARMA InfoCon are crucial for the industry to stay up to date on the latest educational resources and up-and-coming technology solutions so that these professionals can thrive as they're tasked to manage more data than ever with fewer resources."

Information Governance with its Records Information Management segment is one of the fastest-growing tech initiatives, and the professionals in charge of managing this information shoulder an immense responsibility. At conferences such as ARMA InfoCon, attendees have the opportunity for continuing education and networking to stay ahead of the curve in the digital age. This year's ARMA InfoCon will be held at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, and will offer attendees access to cutting-edge educational sessions, interaction with industry leaders from across the globe, opportunities for certification continuing education units, and networking.

Infotel takes great pride in its ongoing commitment sponsoring this pivotal event and recognizes ARMA InfoCon as a vital element in ensuring this generation of professionals, and the next, are prepared for the future of the industry. As the global pandemic catalyzed digital transformation across industries, the workload for information management professionals has grown exponentially. They are now tasked with preserving histories, both business and cultural, all while navigating increasingly stringent government data compliance regulations worldwide.

Infotel invites all ARMA InfoCon attendees to connect with Infotel's Product Innovation Manager, Morgan Attias, who will be onsite in the Infotel booth (#321), to talk all things data governance and compliance.

Infotel Innovation Presented at ARMA InfoCon

Among Infotel's latest innovations, Arvitam™ stands out as a robust enterprise digital archiving solution. It is designed to assist organizations undergoing digital transformation, capable of seamlessly converting data from any format, whether physical or digital, and securely preserving it within a unified platform for decades to come. Arvitam provides a sustainable, scalable, and cost-effective solution for safeguarding valuable data.

Deepeo™, another leading solution from Infotel, serves as a comprehensive data management solution. It efficiently manages data deletion across a multitude of databases, aligning with each company's unique data retention policies. Deepeo helps organizations that are subject to regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and state laws, where improper data management can result in substantial penalties and, in extreme cases, legal repercussions. The solution offers an elegant visualization dashboard that provides a holistic view of an organization's data governance and compliance status.

About ARMA

ARMA is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information. ARMA International is a community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides resources, education, certification, and unparalleled networking opportunities. For more information on ARMA, please visit https://arma.org.

About Infotel

Infotel Corp. is a software vendor and IT consulting firm specializing in data performance and optimization solutions across both distributed and mainframe platforms. For more than 40 years, Infotel has delivered proven solutions to help clients improve their data management systems. For more information on Infotel Corp., please visit https://insoft-infotel.com.

