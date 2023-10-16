Infotel Announces Sponsorship of IDUG EMEA Db2 for z/OS® Conference 2023, the Premier European Enterprise Technology Event for Mainframe Database Professionals

The 2023 IDUG EMEA Db2 Tech Conference will be held in Prague, Czech Republic, October 15-19. The event brings together mainframe industry leaders and Db2 users for expert discussions, workshops, certification opportunities, and technical sessions. Infotel, in booths 12 and 13, will showcase its iDBA-Online solution, which helps consolidate workloads reducing server utilization and helping improve EU green initiatives.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infotel is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 IDUG EMEA Db2 Tech Conference in Prague, Czech Republic, at the Prague Congress Centre (PCC) from October 15-19.

Infotel has long been a sponsor of IDUG (International Db2 User Group) tech conferences around the world and is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge and community within the Db2 user community, and in the wider field of enterprise software as a whole.

"Infotel has been a leading vendor in the mainframe software space for decades," said Jeff Castella, vice president of software at Infotel Corp. "And over the years, we've seen just how important it is to participate in industry events like IDUG, not only for our own advancement and learning opportunities but in order to facilitate the growth and strengthening of the industry. The mainframe is the platform of the future, as much as it has been a platform of the past, and IDUG helps prepare the next generation for the critical responsibilities they are soon to inherit."

IDUG EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) will bring together industry thought leaders, and Db2 users from across the globe for engaging expert panel discussions, exclusive hands-on workshops, regular Db2 certification and badging opportunities, and 100+ technical sessions with first-class presenters.

A Glimpse into Infotel's Cutting-Edge Solutions

With over 40 years of experience, Infotel has been a longtime trusted partner in providing solutions that empower its Fortune 500 clients to enhance the delivery of critical business and IT services. Their offerings are engineered to ensure maximum uptime, efficiency, and cost savings.

At IDUG EMEA, Infotel will be providing demos of its iDBA-Online solution, aimed at helping DBAs optimize Db2 system performance, recoverability, and adherence to service level agreements. Infotel's latest version of iDBA-Online uses automation to predict and streamline Db2 maintenance, cutting down on repetitive, and manual tasks, and freeing up DBA's time for more complex and solution-oriented tasks. It also consolidates workloads, allowing large enterprises to reduce their server footprint and therefore assist in European green initiatives.

Key Benefits for iDBA-Online Users:

Reduce Db2 administration costs

Improve performance through automation

Guarantee SLA compliance

Free up DBA's time for more strategic initiatives

Centralize management across all Db2 environments.

The Infotel team extends a warm invitation to all customers and other conference attendees to visit booths 12 and 13 on the IDUG EMEA exhibition floor.

To explore Infotel's comprehensive range of Db2 products or schedule a free product demo, please visit the Dba-Online product page or contact them directly at [email protected].

About IDUG

The International Db2 Users Group (IDUG®) is an independent, not-for-profit, user-run organization whose mission is to support and strengthen the information services community by providing the highest quality education and services designed to promote the effective utilization of Db2. For more information about IDUG, visit idug.org.

About Infotel

Infotel Corp is a software vendor and IT consulting firm specializing in data performance and optimization solutions across both distributed and mainframe platforms. For more than 40 years, Infotel has delivered proven solutions to help clients improve their data management systems. For more information on Infotel Corp, please visit insoft-infotel.com.

Media Contact

Tony Perri, Infotel Corp, 4232123127, [email protected], https://insoft-infotel.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Infotel Corp