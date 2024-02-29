Infotel Corp Announces SHARE Orlando 2024 Conference Sponsorship, To Feature Educational Session on the Convergence of Privacy Policy and Data Security, and the Aftermath

"The explosion of data has created a complex landscape for managing data security and privacy across the globe," says Infotel's Colin Oakhill. "Our SHARE Orlando session tackles these challenges, offering practical guidance for navigating the 'Wild West' of converging regulations." Post this

"The explosion of data in Fortune 500 organizations has put business leaders and managers of data security and privacy policy at high risk," said Colin Oakhill, senior management consultant, at Infotel. "In addition to the varying laws and regulations that they need to navigate across the globe, data management teams are often siloed, with privacy being handled by ops and legal teams and data security an IT team issue. These departments don't interact much and tend to work within their respective organizations to solve what is ultimately a cross-enterprise issue. Legal fines and brand reputation are at risk when it comes to exposure to these types of problems, and we hope to enlighten attendees on the issue at SHARE Orlando."

In addition to the Security and Compliance Track presentation, Infotel will be exhibiting in booth 303 to discuss how to leverage mainframe automation and intelligent software solutions to improve performance and control costs on z/OS®. Infotel Db2® solutions are designed with mainframe DBAs and SYSPROGs in mind to save costs and reduce workload, allowing users greater bandwidth to focus on more strategic tasks that impact the performance and availability of services delivered on z/OS.

What's New from Infotel at SHARE Orlando?

At SHARE Orlando, Infotel will be showcasing its latest versions of two products, InfoUnload and deepeo™. InfoUnload (known in IBM circles as High Performance Unload or HPU) was developed by Infotel many years ago and through a reseller agreement with IBM, HPU is in wide circulation at many of the largest enterprises across the globe running on z/OS.

InfoUnload is but one component of Infotel's suite of mainframe database and performance products that include DB/IQ, and that were architected to improve the quality and service delivery of IBM Z and the applications that run on it.

Infotel will also be featuring its latest release of deepeo™, a solution designed to assist with the management of privacy policy and data security – e.g. data subjects' "right to be forgotten," data anonymization and retention policy auditing, data erasure, and other policy rules surrounding regulated data management.

Infotel encourages conference attendees to stop by their booth (#303) in the exhibition hall to learn more about these latest solutions or talk with one of their technology specialists about how to optimize existing mainframe infrastructures for modern data workloads.

About SHARE

SHARE Inc. is an independent, volunteer-run association providing enterprise technology professionals with continuous education and training, valuable professional networking, and effective industry influence. Twice each year, SHARE gathers the leading subject matter experts, vendors, and business visionaries in enterprise IT for a week of education and innovation. More information about SHARE Orlando 2024 can be found here.

About Infotel

Infotel Corp, based in Tampa, Florida, is an enterprise software vendor and IT consulting firm specializing in data performance and optimization solutions across both distributed and mainframe platforms. For more than 40 years, Infotel Corp's parent org, Infotel has provided data management solutions and consulting to help clients improve business and IT service delivery across their global organizations. For more information on Infotel, please visit insoft-infotel.com.

