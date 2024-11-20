Infotel Corp Marks 40 Years of Enterprise Technology Innovation in North America

Infotel Corp marks 40 years of enterprise technology leadership in North America. Since introducing InfoPak in 1984, the company has driven innovation through breakthrough solutions, powering digital transformation for Fortune 1000 companies. Post this

InfoPak: Technology that Transformed an Industry

Developed in response to emerging enterprise needs, InfoPak exemplified Infotel's approach to innovation at a time when computer storage was extremely costly. The software achieved unprecedented compression rates exceeding 70% while maintaining remarkable ease of use. This breakthrough solution quickly gained recognition in the United States, demonstrating Infotel's ability to power progress on a global scale.

Global Expansion Through Technical Excellence

Building on InfoPak's success, Infotel rapidly expanded its international presence. The company developed specialized versions for major database management systems, including Db2 and VSAM, further cementing its position as a leader in the enterprise technology marketplace.

"Our expansion into the American market represented more than just international growth. It demonstrated our global vision for enterprise technology," said Michel Koutchouk, CEO of Infotel Corp. "By launching InfoPak simultaneously in France and the United States, we established our commitment to worldwide technological advancement. Today, this international presence continues to drive our innovation and service excellence."

Driving Innovation Across the Enterprise

As the company evolved, it continued to power progress through innovative solutions. Key developments included iDBA-Online for automated database optimization, InfoUnload for more efficient data management, and DB/IQ for intelligent programming code analytics. Each solution reflected Infotel's dedication to addressing the complex challenges of enterprise computing.

Powering the Future of Enterprise Technology

Today, Infotel Corp is a global leader in enterprise software solutions, with a particularly strong presence in the United States. While honoring its heritage of technical excellence, the company continues to drive innovation, helping enterprises navigate their digital transformation journeys.

As Infotel celebrates this historic milestone, we extend our gratitude to the clients and partners who have been integral to our journey. Looking ahead, we remain committed to powering progress and driving innovation, continuing to shape the future of enterprise technology.

