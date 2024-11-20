Infotel Corp Marks 40 Years of Enterprise Technology Innovation in North America

This October, Infotel Corp celebrated 40 years of pioneering enterprise technology solutions. Founded in Paris in 1979, the company established itself through groundbreaking innovations like InfoPak, which revolutionized data compression in 1984. Today, Infotel continues to power progress as a global leader in enterprise software solutions, including database optimization and management tools. From its early partnerships with industry giants to its current worldwide presence, Infotel remains committed to driving innovation in enterprise technology.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This October, Infotel Corp marked a historic milestone, celebrating 40 years of powering progress for enterprise technology innovation in the Americas. This achievement reflects four decades of technological advancement, strategic growth, and an unwavering commitment to excellence in enterprise solutions for the Fortune 1000.
Founded in Paris in 1979, Infotel quickly established itself as a pioneer in enterprise computing systems. The company built its reputation by partnering with industry leaders such as PSA, Air France, and BNP, driving innovation through close collaboration with these cornerstone clients. 1984 marked a transformative moment when Infotel expanded into the American market, as Infotel Corp, with its groundbreaking data compression software, InfoPak.
InfoPak: Technology that Transformed an Industry
Developed in response to emerging enterprise needs, InfoPak exemplified Infotel's approach to innovation at a time when computer storage was extremely costly. The software achieved unprecedented compression rates exceeding 70% while maintaining remarkable ease of use. This breakthrough solution quickly gained recognition in the United States, demonstrating Infotel's ability to power progress on a global scale.
Global Expansion Through Technical Excellence
Building on InfoPak's success, Infotel rapidly expanded its international presence. The company developed specialized versions for major database management systems, including Db2 and VSAM, further cementing its position as a leader in the enterprise technology marketplace.
"Our expansion into the American market represented more than just international growth. It demonstrated our global vision for enterprise technology," said Michel Koutchouk, CEO of Infotel Corp. "By launching InfoPak simultaneously in France and the United States, we established our commitment to worldwide technological advancement. Today, this international presence continues to drive our innovation and service excellence."
Driving Innovation Across the Enterprise
As the company evolved, it continued to power progress through innovative solutions. Key developments included iDBA-Online for automated database optimization, InfoUnload for more efficient data management, and DB/IQ for intelligent programming code analytics. Each solution reflected Infotel's dedication to addressing the complex challenges of enterprise computing.
Powering the Future of Enterprise Technology
Today, Infotel Corp is a global leader in enterprise software solutions, with a particularly strong presence in the United States. While honoring its heritage of technical excellence, the company continues to drive innovation, helping enterprises navigate their digital transformation journeys.
As Infotel celebrates this historic milestone, we extend our gratitude to the clients and partners who have been integral to our journey. Looking ahead, we remain committed to powering progress and driving innovation, continuing to shape the future of enterprise technology.
