Infotel Corporation Proudly Announces Sponsorship of the 19th International Conference on Digital Preservation (iPRES 2023)

"We are honored to sponsor iPRES 2023, a conference that aligns with our mission to empower organizations with robust digital preservation solutions," said Jeff Castella, vice president for software products at Infotel Corp. "This will be Infotel's first time sponsoring the conference in the United States, and we are dedicated to moving the needle forward for digital preservation as the world continues with their modernization and digitization initiatives. iPRES provides a valuable platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing in this critical area of enterprise IT."

With its history of expertise in data management, digital archiving, and information technology solutions, Infotel is proud to join iPRES 2023 as a silver sponsor. This partnership underscores Infotel's commitment to supporting initiatives that safeguard and preserve our digital records for future generations.

The Infotel team will be speaking with delegates in the expo hall at iPRES, and is excited to share the latest customer stories about their digital preservation and data housekeeping solutions, Arvitam and deepeo.

Additionally, Infotel's Product Innovation Manager Morgan Attias will be participating in two iPRES Ad-Hoc programs; Lightning Talks and a Bake-Off session. Created as an opportunity to encourage experimental and networking activities beyond the traditional paper, panel, and workshop conference sessions, the Ad-Hoc Programs are sure to be an excellent and creative addition to the conference.

In the Digital Preservation Bake-Off session, Attias along with other developers, coders, and solution providers will demonstrate how their products and tools can be used to address common digital preservation challenges with live feedback from the audience and a panel of judges.

In the Lightning Talk rounds, Attias will provide a brief 5-minute presentation followed by Q&A, showcasing insights on efficient, environmentally conscious data management based on a client use case.

About Arvitam & deepeo

Arvitam helps organizations gain full compliance with a vast array of archiving standards and regulations, enabling them to adapt to any degree of evidentiary weight tailored to the sensitive nature of each document. Built for high-performance, large-volume archiving projects, Arvitam is scalable to even the largest enterprises and organizations.

Infotel's data housekeeping tool, deepeo, is another tool built for records information managers, and helps any organization keep on top of GDPR compliance. Compatible with most database technologies, deepeo helps IT teams perform automated housekeeping tasks across hundreds of databases to manage data deletion according to each company's data retention policy.

At the conference, attendees can visit the Infotel booth to learn more about Arvitam, and how the company is partnering with grassroots archiving and records management professional associations to boost the industry for future generations.

For more information about Infotel and its digital preservation solutions, please visit arvitam.com.

To register for iPRES 2023 or learn more about the conference program, please visit ipres2023.us.

About Infotel

Infotel Corp., based in Tampa, Florida, is a software vendor and IT consulting firm specializing in data management, application performance, and optimization solutions across both distributed and mainframe platforms. For more than 40 years, Infotel has delivered proven solutions to help clients improve their data management systems.

For more information on Infotel Corp. and the Infotel family of products, please visit insoft-infotel.com.

About iPRES

iPRES is the premier and longest-running conference series on digital preservation. Since 2004, we have had annual iPRES conferences in rotation around the globe on four continents. iPRES brings together scientists, students, researchers, archivists, librarians, providers, and other experts to share recent developments and innovative projects, and to collaboratively solve problems. To learn more about iPRES, please visit ipres2023.us.

