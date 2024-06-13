Infotel Returns to IDUG North America 2024 in Charlotte to Showcase Latest Db2 Solutions and Feature Presentation with Db2 Expert Craig S. Mullins

Infotel Corp. to sponsor and present at IDUG NA 2024 in Charlotte, NC, from June 24-27, showcasing DB/IQ™ v7.01, the latest release of IDBA-Online, and feature a presentation on the importance of data governance for DBAs by Craig S. Mullins. Post this

They'll also be talking about the latest release of IDBA-Online™, which uses artificial intelligence to provide automatic maintenance capabilities for performing database backups, keeping statistics current and reorganizing tables and indexes as necessary.

Attendees can visit the Infotel booth (#8) to connect with Infotel's team of experts, along with Craig S. Mullins, who will join Infotel in the booth during expo hall lunch hours on Wednesday, June 26.

Educating and Equipping DBAs for Success in the Age of Ever-Changing Data Governance

The Infotel-sponsored presentation at IDUG NA 2024, in partnership with mainframe expert and thought leader Craig S. Mullins, will focus on a topic becoming increasingly important to modern DBAs: What Does Data Governance Mean for DBAs and Why Should They Care? This session, to be held Tuesday, June 25 at 3:20 pm, will explore the evolving landscape of data governance and its impact on Db2 administration on the mainframe.

"Data governance is a concept of increasing importance to DBAs," said Jeff Castella, Infotel Corp's global vice president of software. "Today's DBAs play a central role in ensuring enterprise data accuracy, security, and compliance, and with new data governance laws introduced recently in the United States, the playing field is changing every day. Craig's presentation will equip them with the knowledge and strategies to navigate this new reality."

Mullins' Presentation Will Address Key Questions for DBAs on Db2:

How does data governance impact day-to-day Db2 administration tasks?

What are the benefits of embracing a data governance culture?

What tools and techniques can DBAs leverage to ensure data governance best practices for compliance?

By understanding data governance principles and their practical application, DBAs can become valuable partners in safeguarding and optimizing their organizations' data assets.

About Infotel's DB/IQ v7.01

DB/IQ v7.01 is now GA. Version 7.01 is fully compatible with Db2 for z/OS® V13.1 (all levels), V12.1, V11.1, V10.1 and with z/OS 2.2 to 3.1. The latest iteration boasts significant enhancements designed to empower Db2 administrators.

Base Product Enhancements:

Added mechanism of rule exception at program level through a new ISPF interface

Improved QA analysis of CPU consumption

Added zIIP processor support in QA batch analysis

Ability to customize the PARMLIB Dsname at SETUP

Eclipse Plugin v2024.1.0 Enhancements:

New customized user messages: the content of the sample files has been upgraded and now is different from the ISPF one for a better flexibility

New QA configuration profiles make it easier to switch from one environment to another

Multi SQL extraction: SQL statements can now be extracted from a source without running QA

Visit With the Infotel Team and Craig S. Mullins at IDUG NA 2024 to:

Attendees can take part in a meet and greet with global Db2 subject matter expert Craig S. Mullins (available in the Infotel booth #8 on Wednesday, June 26th from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM )

(available in the Infotel booth #8 on from ) Connect with Infotel's technical experts, including Thierry Hubert , Technical Support Manager

, Technical Support Manager Learn about the latest Db2 solutions and customer use cases

Discuss Infotel's suite of mainframe performance and optimization solutions for IBM z/OS® including the latest release of IDBA-Online

About Infotel Corp.

Infotel Corp., headquartered in the U.S. in Tampa, Florida, is a software vendor and IT consulting firm specializing in data management, application performance, and optimization solutions for distributed and mainframe platforms in large enterprises. For over 40 years, Infotel has delivered proven solutions to help clients optimize their data management systems. To learn more about Infotel and its roster of z/OS and data management tools, visit insoft-infotel.com.

About Craig S. Mullins

Craig S. Mullins is President & Principal Consultant of Mullins Consulting, Inc., an IBM Gold Consultant, and an IBM Champion for Data and AI. He possesses over three decades of experience in all aspects of database systems development, including database administration, performance management, and data modeling. Visit mullinsconsulting.com to learn more.

About IDUG

The International Db2 Users Group (IDUG®) is an independent, not-for-profit, user-run organization whose mission is to support and strengthen the information services community by providing the highest quality education and services designed to promote the effective utilization of Db2. For more information on IDUG, visit idug.org.

Media Contact

Tony Perri, Infotel Corp, 423-212-3127, [email protected], https://insoft-infotel.com

