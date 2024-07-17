Infoverity and DX-ROI Launch Joint Venture Focused on End-to-End Digital Transformation

This partnership is set to redefine how organizations harness the power of high-quality data to drive meaningful and measurable digital experiences. Post this

Infoverity, founded in 2011, is a global services consultancy that helps organizations transform, simplify, and secure enterprise data so it radiates value, expands automation and accelerates business outcomes. Infoverity leverages deep expertise in enterprise data management to empower organizations to unlock the value of their data to support Digital Transformations, Cloud Modernization Programs, AI applications, and Mergers/Acquisitions.

The Joint Venture will operate as DX-ROI and will focus on digital experience solutions while leveraging the strong alliance with Infoverity to incorporate best in class data management practices and data-driven solutions to customers.

"We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with DX-ROI, a collaboration that brings together DX-ROI's extensive expertise in delivering digital experience outcomes with Infoverity's long-standing success and expertise in enterprise data management, analytics and AI. Together, we offer unique value to our clients by providing data-driven strategies to unlock digital experiences and deliver innovative solutions with enduring value," said Steve Ruff, President of Infoverity.

Andrew Arocha, Co-Founder of DX-ROI echoed Ruff's comments adding, "This partnership is set to redefine how organizations harness the power of high-quality data to drive meaningful and measurable digital experiences. Together, we will be able to offer our clients full service Digital Transformation solutions, covering data readiness to digital outcomes. This partership gives our customers immediate access to Infoverity's global team of data management and application development experts."

The partners will be hosting a joint webinar on September 4, 2024 to share more details about their combined strategy. REGISTER HERE

About Infoverity

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm. Infoverity leans on deep enterprise data management experience to drive success across MDM, PIM, Data Governance, Analytics, Data Integration, Data Warehousing, Organizational Change Management, Post Launch Support, and other solutions.

Infoverity is 100% employee-owned, with global headquarters in Dublin, Ohio. The EMEA headquarters and Global Development Center is in Valencia, Spain. Additional offices are located in Germany and India.

About DX-ROI

DX-ROI is a premier Digital Experience consultancy focused on delivering measurable returns through data-driven strategies and unique processes developed over decades of digital initiatives. Our veteran team of DX professionals offer services related to DX Clinics, Digital Strategy and Architecture, Experience Design, Project Control Services, Martech Delivery and Post Launch Support.

