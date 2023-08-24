Infoverity Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing U.S. Private Companies

This recognition attests to the caliber of talent and dedication within our team and our partners, enabling us to surmount challenges and sustain our growth trajectory, all the while expanding our organization and services, said Matt Wienke, President, Infoverity. Tweet this

"We're deeply privileged to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for a fifth year as one of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in America," said Matt Wienke, President, Infoverity. "This recognition attests to the caliber of talent and dedication within our team and our partners, enabling us to surmount challenges and sustain our growth trajectory, all the while expanding our organization and services."

The 2023 Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small and mid-sized businesses. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

About Infoverity

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm driven to simplify and maximize the value of their clients' information. Infoverity provides MDM and PIM Strategy and Implementation, Data Governance and Analytics, Content Management, Data Integration, Enterprise Hosting, and Managed Services that help large enterprises in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors. Infoverity is 100% employee-owned, with global headquarters in Dublin, Ohio. The EMEA headquarters and Global Development Center is in Valencia, Spain. Additional offices are located in Germany and India. For more information visit Infoverity.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit inc.com.

Media Contact

Steve Wienke, Infoverity, Inc., 6143101709, [email protected], https://www.infoverity.com/

SOURCE Infoverity, Inc.