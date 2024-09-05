Infoverity Unveils Prodevix Data Solutions to Transform How Enterprises Leverage Their Data & AI

"With the launch of Prodevix Data Solutions, we can now offer enterprise-ready software solutions that enhance our technology partners' offerings, extend the power of data and AI across the enterprise, and accelerate time-to-value for our clients." – Steve Ruff, President of Infoverity Post this

The Prodevix platform leverages Infoverity's extensive data management experience, gained from over 700 clients worldwide and the capabilities of our technology partners to deliver solutions that are cost-effective, secure, and scalable to large enterprise environments.

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a global services consultancy that helps organizations transform, simplify, and secure enterprise data to radiate value, expand automation, and accelerate business outcomes. Infoverity's deep expertise in enterprise data management empowers organizations to unlock the value of their data, supporting Digital Transformations, Cloud Modernization Programs, AI applications, and Mergers/Acquisitions.

"Since Infoverity's inception, we have aimed to simplify and bridge the gaps for our clients to ensure they are achieving maximum value from their investment in data management solutions. With the launch of Prodevix Data Solutions, we can now offer enterprise-ready software solutions that enhance our technology partners' offerings, extend the power of data and AI across the enterprise, and accelerate time-to-value for our clients."

– Steve Ruff, President of Infoverity

Prodevix will host a webinar on October 9th 2024 @ 2pm EST to share more details and demo solutions. REGISTER HERE

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

About Infoverity

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm. Infoverity leans on deep enterprise data management experience to drive success across MDM, PIM, Data Governance, Analytics, Data Integration, Data Warehousing, Organizational Change Management, Post Launch Support, and other solutions.

Infoverity is 100% employee-owned, with global headquarters in Dublin, Ohio. The EMEA headquarters and Global Development Center is in Valencia, Spain. Additional offices are located in Germany and India.

About Prodevix Data Solutions

Prodevix Data Solutions, an Infoverity company, provides an AI-powered suite of modular digital products that enhances enterprise data management and automates business processes to deliver material impact across marketing & sales, operations, and procurement in a secure, cost-effective and scalable way.

Media Contact

Steve Wienke, Infoverity, Inc., 6143101709, [email protected], Infoverity, Inc.

SOURCE Infoverity, Inc.