Infoverity Wins Informatica's 2023 NA Channel Partner of the Year

"Infoverity is thrilled to be named Informatica's North American Channel Partner of the Year. Reshaping enterprise information to make it more useful for our customers is the core of our services. This recognition represents our eighth Informatica NA Partner of the Year award since our founding in 2011 and demonstrates our ability to help organizations maximize their data with Informatica's industry leading solutions," said Matt Wienke, CEO of Infoverity.

Katie Germano, Director of Healthcare Analytics at SSM Health, said "Infoverity's expertise has greatly changed the landscape of data at SSM Health. We have not only mastered four domains in less than 18 months, but we have also been able to create a strategic data roadmap for the next 2 years.

The team has helped us build a best-in-class MDM and Data Governance platform, while continuing to accelerate our development of an integrated, self-service data ecosystem for SSM to utilize.

We would not be where we are in our data journey without Infoverity as a strategic thought and implementation partner."

"In the realm of data, where quality is paramount and insights are shaping our customer's futures, I want to extend Informatica's appreciation to our 2023 North America Channel Partner of Year, Infoverity," said Richard Ganley, SVP Global Alliances. "Their expertise in navigating the complexities of our customers' enterprise data management needs has been instrumental this past year. With their business focused approach, they allow our customers to not only manage data but increase their insights, transforming information into actionable intelligence."

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm driven to simplify and maximize the value of their clients' information. Infoverity provides Enterprise Data Management, MDM and PIM Strategy and Implementation, Data Governance and Analytics, Content Management, Data Integration, Enterprise Hosting, and Operational Services. In addition, Prodevix a business unit of Infoverity provides product configurator and catalog software that supplements Product Information Management software.

Infoverity is a Platinum Informatica Partner with a deep team of Informatica platform certified experts and a eight-time recipient of Informatica's Partner of the Year Award. Infoverity has delivered more than 750 successful implementations of the Informatica platform at global companies in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors.

Infoverity has also created Informatica based solution accelerators for MDM Cloud Migration, MDM Industry Data Models, Dun and Bradstreet data onboarding, Cloud Data Governance QuickStart, QuickStart BPM Workflows, Priint catalog automation, Healthcare Interoperability and Provider/Patient Data Management, and Adobe AEM direct data integration.

Infoverity's global headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio. The EMEA headquarters and Global Development Center is in Valencia, Spain. Additional offices are located in Germany and India.

For more information on Infoverity solutions, contact us at [email protected].

