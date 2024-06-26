Infoverity Wins Stibo Systems 2024 North America Channel Partner of the Year

"This recognition from Stibo Systems is a testament to our consistent success and the overall growth of our collective partnership. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Stibo to drive business value and outcomes for our clients," said Steve Ruff, President of Infoverity. Post this

"Infoverity is delighted to be named https://www.stibosystems.com/ North American Channel Partner of the Year. Our mission is centered around delivering the power of data to our clients, and that focus is at the heart of our brand and the unwavering dedication and commitment we display while servicing our clients. This recognition from Stibo Systems is a testament to our consistent success and the overall growth of our collective partnership. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Stibo Systems in leveraging their best-of-breed platform and innovative solutions to drive business value and outcomes for our clients," said Steve Ruff, President of Infoverity.

"Infoverity's expertise enabled us to build a best-in-class Stibo solution that supports our customers and suppliers by increasing our speed to market with accurate and compliant data," said Toni Green, Director of Content and Integrations at Essendant. "The team's in-depth knowledge of data management and master data solutions, coupled with a customized solution that meets our unique requirements, were important to us in selecting a partner. Since implementation, they have continued to demonstrate a deep understanding of our business and a shared commitment to our success."

"With unparalleled expertise and a commitment to excellence, Infoverity has transformed the integration landscape, seamlessly connecting systems and driving regional innovation. In addition to the number of leads generated last year, their dedication to delivering customized solutions and exceptional service has set a new standard in the industry, earning them the prestigious title of North America Channel Partner of the Year" said Gauri Chawla, SVP of Global Alliances.

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm driven to simplify and maximize the value of their clients' information. Infoverity provides Enterprise Data Management, MDM and PIM Strategy and Implementation, Data Governance and Analytics, Content Management, Data Integration, Operational Services, and AI Services. In addition, Infoverity's software division offers our Prodevix(R) AI-powered suite of solutions which enhance Product and Vendor Information Management capabilities in areas such as configuration of customized products, AI-driven supplier procurement and spend, and catalog management.

Infoverity's global headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio. The EMEA headquarters and Global Development Center is in Valencia, Spain. Additional offices are located in Germany and India.

For more information on Infoverity solutions, contact us at [email protected].

