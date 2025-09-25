InfraBlocks Launches a Digital Platform for Bamboo Carbon Credits at NYC Climate Week

"InfraBlocks is proud to partner with ADB to develop a unique digital engine for bamboo projects, aiming to mobilise more resources for one of the most powerful nature-based climate solutions" said Cédric Joutet, Co-Founder & CEO of InfraBlocks Technologies. Post this

As part of this initiative, Rizome, a bamboo innovator with large-scale engineered bamboo plantations in the Philippines, has been selected as the first pilot project partner. Rizome's bamboo operations are uniquely suited for this program: bamboo grows up to fifteen times faster than trees, rapidly sequesters carbon, and provides geo-tagged, traceable plantations that can be integrated into InfraBlocks' digital MRV platform. Through this pilot, Rizome will become the first bamboo project in Asia to issue digital carbon credits, paving the way for scalability across the region.

The project builds on InfraBlocks' track record of innovation in digital MRV and carbon markets, including previous collaborations with ADB and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Through this initiative, InfraBlocks seeks to establish a scalable model for bamboo carbon credit monetization that aligns with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and supports the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

"InfraBlocks is proud to partner with ADB to develop a unique digital engine for bamboo projects, aiming to mobilise more resources for one of the most powerful nature-based climate solutions. By digitizing the bamboo projects, we are opening the door to new forms of financing, transparency, and market access," said Cédric Joutet, Co-Founder & CEO of InfraBlocks Technologies.

"Our mission at InfraBlocks is to bridge climate integrity with financial innovation. Partnering with ADB, Kumi Analytics, BanQu and Rizome allows us to demonstrate how advanced technologies like satellite monitoring, digital MRV, and blockchain can redefine the way carbon projects are financed and scaled globally," said Shubhomoy Ray, Co-Founder & President of InfraBlocks Technologies.

"By harnessing satellite imagery and advanced geospatial analytics, we can provide the transparency and trust needed to unlock high-quality carbon markets. Partnering with InfraBlocks, ADB, and Rizome enables us to demonstrate how cutting-edge monitoring technologies can ensure that bamboo's unique carbon sequestration potential is both measurable and verifiable," said Clinton Libbey, Founder and CEO, Kumi Analytics.

"Using BanQu's blockchain first-mile solution to geotag at the farm and clump level and connecting all the way to finished products and carbon credits via Infrablocks," added BanQu CEO Ashish Gadnis, "will be an absolute game changer for all stakeholders."

About InfraBlocks

InfraBlocks Technologies Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based climate fintech company pioneering digital infrastructure for carbon markets. Its solutions combine blockchain, digital MRV, and financial innovation to improve transparency, reduce transaction costs, and unlock financing for high-integrity climate projects worldwide.

About the Asian Development Bank (ADB)

The Asian Development Bank is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific. Established in 1966, ADB partners with governments and the private sector to provide loans, technical assistance, grants, and equity investments that promote social and economic development.

About Rizome

Rizome is a global bamboo technology company developing engineered bamboo as a climate-positive alternative to traditional building materials. With large-scale plantations in the Philippines, Rizome focuses on sustainable cultivation, carbon sequestration, and the creation of durable bamboo products that reduce reliance on carbon-intensive industries.

About Kumi Analytics

Kumi Analytics is a data science and geospatial analytics company based in Singapore. Specializing in satellite imagery and advanced AI modeling, Kumi provides environmental insights and digital MRV solutions that support sustainable land use, carbon monitoring, and climate finance initiatives across Asia and beyond.

About BanQu

BanQu is a blockchain-based supply chain and economic passport platform that enables transparency, traceability, equity and sustainability for farmers (especially women), workers and waste pickers living in extreme poverty. BanQu is being used in some 40 countries, serving almost 600,000 last-mile-first-mile beneficiaries.

