Infraday California 2025 to Convene California's Top Infrastructure Leaders in Los Angeles for a Day of Innovation and Collaboration

"Infraday California 2025 brings together the brightest minds in infrastructure to tackle the state's most pressing challenges. From AI-driven planning to grid resilience and sustainable mobility, this event is where innovation meets action." – Ken Bauco, CEO of Infraday Post this

Infraday California 2025 will highlight how cutting-edge technologies – from AI-driven infrastructure management to smart mobility solutions – can be leveraged alongside robust public-private investment to build a more sustainable, connected California.

"California is at a pivotal moment where bold investments, smart planning, and technological innovation must come together to modernize our infrastructure," said Ken Bauco, CEO of Infraday. "At Infraday California 2025, we're bringing together the visionaries and decision-makers who are shaping the future of the state's infrastructure. From AI-powered planning and smart mobility initiatives to grid resilience, water sustainability, and high-speed transportation, this event will deliver the critical insights and strategies needed to tackle California's infrastructure challenges head-on."

Key Sessions and Featured Speakers at Infraday California 2025

Panel: AI & Infrastructure – Transforming California's Built Environment – Insights on how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing infrastructure planning, design, and maintenance, with Michael Sherwood (NVIDIA), Amir Zavichi (Port of Los Angeles ), and Michael Gaunt (Mott MacDonald).

Panel: California's Transportation Future – Expanding Transit, Reducing Congestion – A look at the next steps for public transit expansion (from LA Metro developments to BART extensions and high-speed rail) and strategies for cutting road congestion, featuring Andrew Quinn (Caltrans), Julie Owen (LA Metro), Sam Sargent (Caltrain), and Monica Benavides (Caltrans District 7).

Panel: Water Infrastructure – Ensuring Resilience Amidst Climate Challenges – Strategies to combat California's water crisis through desalination, stormwater capture, wastewater recycling, and upgrading aging systems, with Elizabeth Crosson (Metropolitan Water District of Southern California ) and Grant Sharp (County of Orange ).

Panel: The Future of Grid Resilience – V2G, DERs, and Demand Response – Exploration of vehicle-to-grid technology, distributed energy resources, and demand response to strengthen California's power grid, with Arash Saidi (Los Angeles Department of Water & Power) and Kevin Uy (California Energy Commission).

Panel: Charging & Electrification – Scaling for the Next Decade – Discussion on California's push for electric vehicles, including the statewide EV charging rollout, grid readiness for mass EV adoption, and public-private partnerships in charging infrastructure, featuring Evan Johnson ( City of Pasadena ), Julio Rodriguez (LA Metro), Michelle Quinn (LA Metro), and Tara Tisopulos (County of Orange ).

Presentation: California High-Speed Rail – The Road Ahead – Updates on the nation's most ambitious high-speed rail project, covering recent milestones, lessons from international systems, and opportunities for private-sector investment, presented by a senior representative of the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

Panel: The LA 2028 Olympics – Infrastructure, Mobility & Legacy – A conversation on how Los Angeles is gearing up for the 2028 Olympic Games, focusing on major transportation and infrastructure projects in the lead-up to the event, plans to manage the influx of visitors, and ensuring lasting urban benefits post-Olympics, led by regional transit and city planning officials.

Why Attend Infraday California 2025?

Connect with 300+ decision-makers and industry experts shaping California's infrastructure.

infrastructure. Gain insights from top policymakers, engineers, and executives tackling major challenges in transportation, energy, water, and urban planning.

Learn about cutting-edge technologies such as AI in infrastructure, digital twins, and smart mobility solutions.

Network with public and private sector leaders to explore investment opportunities and partnerships.

Be part of the conversations shaping California's infrastructure future ahead of major developments like LA 2028 and high-speed rail expansion.

Event Details & Registration

Date: April 23, 2025

Location: Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown

Register Now: www.infraday.com/california

"Infraday California is more than just a conference—it's where public and private sector leaders come together to drive meaningful change," added Bauco. "We're providing a platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and develop actionable solutions for California's biggest infrastructure challenges. Whether you're involved in transportation, energy, water, digital infrastructure, or financing, this is the event to be at in 2025."

For press inquiries, interviews, and media coverage requests, please contact:

Media Contact:

Ken Bauco, CEO, Infraday

About Infraday

Infraday is the leading infrastructure event series in the United States, bringing together public and private sector leaders to explore cutting-edge trends, investments, and innovations in transportation, energy, water, and digital infrastructure. Through its regional events, Infraday fosters meaningful discussions that drive actionable solutions to modern infrastructure challenges.

Media Contact

Ken Bauco, Infraday, 1 6466750171, [email protected], www.infraday.com

SOURCE Infraday