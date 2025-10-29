Infraday East 2025 -- November 19, 2025 -- Brooklyn, NY -- Leaders Collaborate on Climate Resilience, Transportation, and Infrastructure Investment

"Infraday East reflects where infrastructure is headed — bringing together cities, agencies, and innovators to solve shared challenges. The conversations here are shaping how we fund, build, and operate the next generation of resilient, connected, and sustainable systems." — Ken Bauco, CEO, Infraday Post this

Among the featured sessions, Modernizing Urban Transit: Rail, Bus, and Multimodal Integration will spotlight Sara Appleton, Director of Penn Station Transformation at Amtrak; Thomas Abdallah, Vice President and Chief Environmental Engineer at MTA New York City Transit; and Jeremy Colangelo, Chief Planner at NJ TRANSIT. Resilient Coastal Infrastructure: Preparing for Climate Risks will include Julie Wormser, Chief Climate Officer for the City of Cambridge; Rachel Aaronson, Vice President of Waterfronts at NYCEDC; Ankita Nalavade, Principal Specialist for Resilient Engineering at the Port Authority of NY & NJ; and Sanjay Seth, Deputy Commissioner for Climate, Air, and Energy at the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. Funding & Infrastructure Finance will feature Robert Hotaling, Deputy Advisor for Infrastructure & Federal Funds at the State of Connecticut, and Sarah Welton, Director at the GRESB Foundation. Real Estate Meets Infrastructure: Transit-Oriented Development will include Edith Hsu-Chen, Executive Director of the NYC Department of City Planning; Miriam Harris, Senior Vice President for Transit-Oriented Development at the MTA; and David Kooris, Executive Director of the Connecticut Municipal Development Authority. The program also features Julia (Su.) Jack, Director of Capital Projects & Operations for the City of Hartford, on Workforce Development: Closing Talent Gaps in Infrastructure, and Anton Fredriksson, Senior Vice President for Ports, Waterfronts & Transportation at NYCEDC, on Building Infrastructure That Meets the Moment for eVTOL.

"Infraday East reflects the pulse of where infrastructure is headed — where cities, agencies, and innovators come together to solve shared challenges," said Ken Bauco, CEO of Infraday. "The conversations happening here are shaping how we fund, build, and operate the next generation of resilient, connected, and sustainable systems."

Infraday East 2025 is made possible through the support of its sponsors, a coalition of companies at the forefront of engineering, technology, finance, and infrastructure innovation:

AECOM — A global leader in infrastructure consulting and engineering, AECOM partners with governments and agencies to deliver complex transportation, water, and energy projects that promote sustainability and resilience.

Alvarez & Marsal — A trusted global advisory firm known for operational transformation, turnaround management, and performance improvement across public and private sectors.

Aurigo Software Technologies — Provider of cloud-based capital program and asset management software used by hundreds of public agencies to plan, build, and maintain infrastructure more efficiently.

Avicado Construction Technology Services — A digital transformation and advisory firm helping owners and program managers modernize construction delivery using leading-edge project management technologies.

Boingo Wireless — A pioneer in 5G, Wi-Fi, and IoT infrastructure, Boingo powers next-generation connectivity across airports, transit systems, and civic venues, enabling seamless digital mobility.

Deloitte — One of the world's largest professional services organizations, Deloitte delivers infrastructure advisory, financial, and sustainability solutions that help public agencies navigate funding, permitting, and capital delivery challenges.

Kahua — A collaborative project management platform that connects owners, designers, and contractors to streamline workflows, improve data visibility, and deliver capital programs faster and more efficiently.

nPlan — Developer of the world's largest dataset of construction project schedules, nPlan uses AI to predict and mitigate risk across multi-billion-dollar infrastructure programs.

Oracle Construction and Engineering — A global technology leader providing integrated cloud solutions, including Primavera, Aconex, and Unifier, to manage complex infrastructure lifecycles and improve project outcomes.

PMWeb — A leading provider of web-based project management tools that centralize cost, schedule, and document control for capital projects across transportation, utilities, and real estate sectors.

RMP Global — A consulting and project controls firm specializing in risk management, scheduling, and performance analytics for infrastructure and large-scale public works.

Slate Technologies — An AI-powered platform that unifies construction data from multiple systems, transforming fragmented workflows into actionable intelligence for contractors and owners.

SoniTech NDT — A leader in non-destructive testing technologies and inspection services, ensuring safety, compliance, and reliability across bridges, tunnels, and industrial assets.

Stellar Services — A technology integrator delivering digital transformation, IT modernization, and enterprise data systems for state and local agencies in transportation, housing, and public safety.

Together, these partners represent the full spectrum of expertise required to modernize America's infrastructure — from capital program planning and engineering to data management, risk mitigation, and AI-driven innovation.

In addition to the live event, Infraday Connect, Infraday's year-round membership network, extends engagement across the national infrastructure community. Connect members gain access to all Infraday events, on-demand content, curated introductions, and a nationwide directory linking public agencies, investors, and operators. Designed to sustain collaboration beyond the event day, Infraday Connect provides continuous access to the people and projects driving the future of U.S. infrastructure.

Infraday is the national platform connecting leaders across transportation, energy, water, and urban systems. Through regional and national events, Infraday facilitates dialogue and partnerships that drive innovation in infrastructure planning, investment, and delivery.

For the full agenda or media inquiries, visit www.infraday.com/east.

