Infraday Midwest 2025 Brings Regional Infrastructure Leaders Together in Chicago

Infraday Midwest brings together public sector leaders to explore the future of infrastructure. The event focuses on practical solutions in transportation, utilities, procurement, and technology.

CHICAGO, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infraday Midwest, the flagship infrastructure event for the region, returns to Chicago for its 6th annual edition, bringing together over 300 attendees and more than 50 public agency speakers from across the Midwest for a full day of insights, strategies, and real-world solutions in transportation, utilities, construction, and digital infrastructure.

Held at City Hall Recess, the 2025 program features nine panels and four stand-alone presentations, spotlighting major infrastructure priorities — from rail and water to data systems, procurement reform, workforce development, and construction tech.

"Infraday Midwest continues to be a one-of-a-kind forum where real decision-makers gather to move projects forward," said Ken Bauco, CEO & Founder of Infraday. "We're proud to bring together the agencies and partners who are directly responsible for delivering the region's next era of infrastructure."

Speakers include senior representatives from the City of Chicago, Illinois Finance Authority, Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Amtrak, Cook County DoTH, Milwaukee MSD, and many more.

Session highlights include:

Transit Center Revitalization Case Studies

AI and Predictive Analytics in Infrastructure

Public-Private Partnerships & Innovative Financing

Detroit's Lead Line Replacement Program

Lead Line Replacement Program Inland Navigation & River System Maintenance

"What makes this event different is the directness," added Bauco. "No fluff — just practitioners from across the region sharing what's working, what isn't, and what's next."

More information and registration available at www.infraday.com/mw.

Media Contact:

Ken Bauco

CEO & Founder, Infraday

[email protected]

(646) 675-0171

Media Contact

Ken Bauco, Infraday, 1 6466750171, [email protected], www.infraday.com

SOURCE Infraday