Infraday Mountain States Returns to Denver June 4 to Confront Colorado's Infrastructure Challenges and Chart a More Resilient Future

Colorado's Infrastructure Summit 2025
On Wednesday, June 4, infrastructure leaders from across Colorado and the Mountain West will gather at Mile High Station in Denver for the 4th annual Infraday Mountain States, a full-day summit focused on addressing the region's most urgent infrastructure challenges and accelerating collaboration across public agencies, utilities, developers, and technology innovators.
Organized by Infraday, the event convenes over 300 decision-makers and features more than 40 speakers from organizations such as the City and County of Denver, Denver Water, Denver International Airport, Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Colorado Smart Cities Alliance, and Mile High Flood District, alongside national engineering and technology firms including STV and Esri.
This year's agenda includes nine expert-led panels and multiple standalone presentations covering top-of-mind topics for Colorado and the region, including grid modernization, water resilience, housing affordability, freight and logistics infrastructure, and airport expansion. Sessions also explore how new tools—such as AI, data analytics, and geospatial technology—are helping Colorado communities plan smarter and deliver faster.
"Infraday Mountain States is where Colorado's infrastructure community comes together to share real solutions, not just ideas," said Ken Bauco, CEO and Founder of Infraday. "This isn't a generic national conference—we built this specifically for the needs, projects, and priorities of Colorado and the Mountain West."
The event opens with a keynote panel titled "The Future of Western U.S. Infrastructure: Priorities, Challenges, and Opportunities" and continues with focused discussions on:
- Water and Drought Resilience: Strategies for sustainable water supply in a drier Colorado
- Energy Infrastructure: Balancing renewable energy growth with grid reliability
- Housing and Urban Development: Infrastructure's role in solving the affordability crisis
- Public-Private Partnerships: New investment strategies and case studies
- Freight, Logistics, and Rail: Strengthening regional supply chains post-pandemic
- Infrastructure in Challenging Terrain: Delivering projects in Colorado's rural and mountainous areas
- Airports and Aviation: The next phase of growth and innovation at DIA and beyond
"Colorado is at the forefront of so many infrastructure conversations—clean energy, smart growth, water scarcity, public transit—and Infraday Mountain States is a platform to bring all those conversations together in one room," Bauco added.
In addition to structured content, the event includes a networking breakfast, lunch session, afternoon break, and closing reception, allowing attendees to build lasting relationships across sectors.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Location: Mile High Station, Denver, CO
Registration and Agenda: www.infraday.com/mst
About Infraday:
Infraday produces regional infrastructure summits across the United States, connecting public and private sector leaders to foster smarter, faster, and more collaborative approaches to the built environment.
