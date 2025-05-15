Infraday Mountain States Returns to Denver June 4 to Confront Colorado's Infrastructure Challenges and Chart a More Resilient Future

"Infraday Mountain States is where Colorado's infrastructure community comes together to share real solutions, not just ideas." — Ken Bauco, CEO & Founder, Infraday Post this

Organized by Infraday, the event convenes over 300 decision-makers and features more than 40 speakers from organizations such as the City and County of Denver, Denver Water, Denver International Airport, Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Colorado Smart Cities Alliance, and Mile High Flood District, alongside national engineering and technology firms including STV and Esri.

This year's agenda includes nine expert-led panels and multiple standalone presentations covering top-of-mind topics for Colorado and the region, including grid modernization, water resilience, housing affordability, freight and logistics infrastructure, and airport expansion. Sessions also explore how new tools—such as AI, data analytics, and geospatial technology—are helping Colorado communities plan smarter and deliver faster.

"Infraday Mountain States is where Colorado's infrastructure community comes together to share real solutions, not just ideas," said Ken Bauco, CEO and Founder of Infraday. "This isn't a generic national conference—we built this specifically for the needs, projects, and priorities of Colorado and the Mountain West."

The event opens with a keynote panel titled "The Future of Western U.S. Infrastructure: Priorities, Challenges, and Opportunities" and continues with focused discussions on:

Water and Drought Resilience: Strategies for sustainable water supply in a drier Colorado

Energy Infrastructure: Balancing renewable energy growth with grid reliability

Housing and Urban Development: Infrastructure's role in solving the affordability crisis

Public-Private Partnerships: New investment strategies and case studies

Freight, Logistics, and Rail: Strengthening regional supply chains post-pandemic

Infrastructure in Challenging Terrain: Delivering projects in Colorado's rural and mountainous areas

rural and mountainous areas Airports and Aviation: The next phase of growth and innovation at DIA and beyond

"Colorado is at the forefront of so many infrastructure conversations—clean energy, smart growth, water scarcity, public transit—and Infraday Mountain States is a platform to bring all those conversations together in one room," Bauco added.

In addition to structured content, the event includes a networking breakfast, lunch session, afternoon break, and closing reception, allowing attendees to build lasting relationships across sectors.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Location: Mile High Station, Denver, CO

Registration and Agenda: www.infraday.com/mst

About Infraday:

Infraday produces regional infrastructure summits across the United States, connecting public and private sector leaders to foster smarter, faster, and more collaborative approaches to the built environment.

Media Contact:

Ken Bauco

CEO & Founder, Infraday

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ken Bauco, Infraday, 1 6466750171, [email protected], www.infraday.com

SOURCE Infraday