Infraday Pacific Northwest to Bring Together Infrastructure Leaders in Seattle on August 19

"Infrastructure in the Pacific Northwest is at a pivotal moment—balancing sustainability, technology, and resilience while delivering on urgent mobility, energy, and community needs," said Ken Bauco, Founder & CEO of Infraday. "This forum is about bringing together the people who can turn vision into action."

The day's sessions will feature a broad range of voices and perspectives. Highlights include Capital Under Pressure – Funding Smarter, Building Smarter, with panelists Kyra Lise of the Port of Seattle, Greg Spotts of Arcadis, Christopher Wilhelm of Jacobs, Ryan Krueger of Washington County, Oregon, and Traci Rogstad of Western Washington University, moderated by Chris Wagner of PMWEB. Data & AI in Infrastructure – Predictive Analytics & Project Efficiency will bring together Randi Levin of Sound Transit, Dan Lewis of the City of Seattle, Noah Reneau of nPlan, and Devi Sandhu of King County, moderated by Gabe Brown of Procore. In the Energy Transition – Hydropower, Renewables & Grid Resilience panel, Aaron Cahen of the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, Amy Altchuler and Jeff Winmill of Seattle City Light, Angelo Fusaro of CDP, and Tony Schacher of Salem Electric will share strategies for a decarbonizing grid, with moderation by Ron Stimmel of Noria Energy.

In addition to panels, the program includes high-profile presentations from Michael Morgan of Sound Transit on the finalization of the ST2 Light Rail Buildout, Omar Kassem of Salish Elements on a West Coast Hydrogen Infrastructure Corridor, Emily Burns of Seattle's Office of the Waterfront on asset management in the city's $1 billion waterfront redevelopment, Anthony Wright of King County on Harborview Medical Center modernization, and Jake Hammock of the City of Seattle on cybersecurity innovation. The event will conclude with discussions on public-private partnerships, skilled labor shortages, and integrating resilience into infrastructure systems.

"This is not just another conference," Bauco added. "It's a working forum where public agencies, private partners, and technology innovators can exchange ideas and forge the partnerships that will define the region's future."

Infraday Pacific Northwest will take place on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Seattle, Washington. For more information and to register, visit www.infraday.com/pnw.

