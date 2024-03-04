Infraeo and MaxLinear Active Electric Cable (AEC) solution recognized by 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

Infraeo and MaxLinear today announce that Infraeo's low-power 400g QSFP-DD AEC series has received outstanding recognition with a remarkable score of 4.5 in the prestigious 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. The Infraeo solution uses MaxLinear's 5nm PAM4 DSP technology, Keystone, which enable next generation interconnect modules for data center and hyperscale cloud networks.

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infraeo and MaxLinear today announce that Infraeo's low-power 400g QSFP-DD AEC series has received outstanding recognition with a remarkable score of 4.5 in the prestigious 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. The Infraeo solution uses MaxLinear's 5nm PAM4 DSP technology, Keystone, which enable next generation interconnect modules for data center and hyperscale cloud networks.

Infraeo, Inc. offers low-power 400G QSFP-DD active electrical cables in two variants, enabling AI clusters to leverage H100 GPUs and Bluefield DPUs with 50G PAM4-based 400G Ethernet networking. These cables convert 8x50G PAM4 signals to 4x100G PAM4 using powerful DSP technology, allowing connection to various 100G PAM4 network interfaces via parallel twinax copper breakout cables. Providing exceptional performance up to 3.0m at a line speed of 100Gbps/twinax-pair, this flexibility empowers AI cluster users to either reuse their existing 400G infrastructure or adopt new 400G capabilities.

"With MaxLinear's 5nm PAM4 DSP, Keystone solution, our AEC Gearbox provides critical support to bridge the gap of the 8x50G networking and 4x100G/2x100G AI computing nodes," said Lei Lei, Global Marketing Manager at Infraeo. "This is essential for today's booming AI clusters infrastructure, implemented in a robust yet cost-effective and power efficient approach without stressing the existing datacenter utility and thermal management support."

MaxLinear's Keystone PAM4 DSP offers a significant power advantage in AEC applications. Powered by MaxLinear's DSP, the QSFP-DD (8×50G) end of Infraeo's Gearbox AEC now operates with a remarkable power consumption of 5W, while the QSFP112 (4×100G) end demonstrates an outstanding power consumption of 3W, achieving an industry-leading milestone in power efficiency.

"MaxLinear's Keystone PAM4 DSP technology is a game-changer for data center operators seeking high-performance interconnects while minimizing their environmental footprint," said Drew Guckenberger, Vice President of High-Speed Interconnect BU at MaxLinear. "The groundbreaking low-power consumption of Keystone enables cable manufactures like Infraeo to design next-generation cables that deliver exceptional performance without sacrificing energy efficiency, a critical factor for sustainable data center operations."

Now in its 11th year, the Lightwave Innovation Reviews is an annual recognition program organized by Lightwave, a media and information platform focusing on the optical networking industry. The program acknowledges and celebrates companies and individuals who are making significant contributions and demonstrating excellence in developing innovative technologies and solutions that serve the optical network community.

About Infraeo, Inc.

Infraeo, Inc. adopts a fresh products design and engineering business model to help customers accelerate technology commercialization. By offering products design and engineering services in the 800G/1.6Tbps optical transceivers and copper connectivity solutions. Infraeo Inc. has been partnering with leading Silicon Photonics PIC developers, advanced semiconductor companies, cable manufacturers and optical transceiver manufacturers in developing and enabling the cutting edge 800G/1.6Tbps connectivity solutions. Infraeo is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. For more information please visit us at www.infraeo.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

Media Contact

Lei Lei, Infraeo, Inc., 1 5129139117, [email protected], www.infraeo.com

Matthew Lea, MaxLinear, Inc., 1 7604152529, [email protected], https://www.maxlinear.com/

SOURCE Infraeo, Inc.