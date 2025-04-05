Infraeo and Semtech to Showcase 1.6T Active Copper Cable at OFC 2025

"This collaboration with Semtech reinforces Infraeo's position at the forefront of 1.6T interconnect innovation," said Rakesh Sambaraju, EVP at Infraeo. Post this

Key Benefits of Infraeo's 1.6T ACC with Semtech's CopperEdge Technology:

Ultra-Low Latency: Optimized for high-speed data transmission with latency under 100ps, ensuring reliable connectivity for demanding AI/ML workloads.

Ultra-Low Power Consumption: Efficient operation, offering up to 5x lower power against competing DSP-based solutions, significantly reducing energy costs.

Cost Optimized: Designed to be a cost-effective solution for next-generation AI clusters, providing superior performance without the high costs associated with alternative technologies.

Ease of Configuration and Control: Compliant with auto-negotiation and link training, significantly reducing setup complexity and making it straightforward to configure and control.

Extended Reach of DAC: Simple, programmable AC gain for extended reach, ideal for AI/ML hyperscale data centers requiring robust and scalable interconnect solutions.

By integrating Semtech's CopperEdge technology, the 1.6T OSFP ACC is an ideal solution for next-generation AI clusters. Infraeo's ACC technology is designed to deliver ultra-low latency performance, robust signal integrity, and simple programmability, ensuring reliable, high-speed connectivity for the most demanding data center environments.

"This collaboration with Semtech reinforces Infraeo's position at the forefront of 1.6T interconnect innovation," said Rakesh Sambaraju, EVP at Infraeo. "As the industry accelerates toward next-generation networking, we are committed to leading the way with high-performance, scalable solutions that meet the demands of AI clusters."

"Our collaboration with Infraeo demonstrates how Semtech's CopperEdge technology is transforming high-speed interconnect solutions through superior signal integrity, while significantly reducing complexity and operational costs," said Brian Bentham, Data Center Market Manager at Semtech. "By combining our advanced semiconductor technology with Infraeo's innovative cable designs, we are delivering exceptional performance and scalability for 1.6T interconnects that meet the growing demands of modern data centers."

Infraeo and Semtech invite attendees to visit Infraeo's booth #3146 and Semtech's booth #1028 at OFC 2025 to experience the 1.6T ACC and other live demos firsthand.

About Infraeo

Infraeo is a global leader in next-generation high-speed optical and copper interconnect solutions for AI clusters. With industry-first innovations such as bare-die-based AECs, sub-5W multimode LPOs, and 1.6T active copper cables, Infraeo is driving the transition to scalable, energy-efficient connectivity. Backed by a global supply chain and a production capacity exceeding 200,000 units per month, Infraeo delivers custom-engineered solutions with faster lead times and superior performance. Trusted by hyperscalers and OEMs alike, Infraeo is redefining the standards for low-latency, low-power networking at scale.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, and CopperEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

For more details, visit www.infraeo.com or contact [email protected].

